Frank Family Vineyards' Todd Graff Awarded 2020 "Winemaker of the Year"

Graff, who joined the winery as winemaker in 2003, spent many years working throughout the world—from France to New Zealand to Portugal—before returning to California and eventually landing at Frank Family Vineyards. During his tenure, he has managed the winery's steady growth, overseeing estate vineyard purchases, winemaking and operations. Under Graff's leadership, Frank Family achieved Napa Green certification in 2015 for both winery and vineyards. He continues to hold his team to increasing standards of sustainability each year.

On December 14, Graff was named the 2020 Napa County Winemaker of the Year as a part of the 8th annual North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Spirits + Beer Industry Awards in an online ceremony.

"Achievements like this are possible because of the team we have built at Frank Family over the years. Some of our cellar team have been with us for 20+ years, and I share this award with them. We are proud to see our family grow and thrive," says Graff.

Frank Family has consistently been recognized as one of the best Napa Valley Wineries in consumer and trade driven rankings. For eight consecutive years, the tasting room won the reader's choice for "Best Napa Winery" in the annual Bay Area A-List contest. Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay wines consistently rank in the top 20 wines of Wine & Spirits Magazine's Annual Restaurant Poll. Frank Family Vineyards is the only winery in the Napa Valley to be named "Winery of the Year" twice by the Connoisseurs Guide to California Wine.

About Frank Family Vineyards

Frank Family Vineyards was founded in 1992 and is owned by former Disney Studios president Rich Frank, and former Emmy-award winning broadcast news journalist Leslie Frank. First constructed as the Historic Larkmead Winery in 1884, the stone building on Larkmead Lane in Calistoga is the third oldest in the Napa Valley and appears on the National Register of Historical Places. Today, Frank Family owns over 380 acres of land in the Napa Valley, and in 2015 received Napa Green certifications for both the land and winery. Frank Family's reputation for having the friendliest hospitality in Napa Valley has fans flocking to the tasting room. Frank Family's Carneros Chardonnay ($38), Carneros Pinot Noir ($38), Napa Valley Zinfandel ($38) and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($58) are distributed nationally.

