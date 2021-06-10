Frank Fanzilli joins MENTIS Inc as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MENTIS Inc announces the creation of an advisory board with Frank Fanzilli acting as the Chairperson.

Frank has served in leadership positions across some of the biggest names in the data and cybersecurity world. He is currently serving as the Senior Advisor in Credit Suisse while also discharging his duties as the Corporate Director at iboss Cybersecurity and his new venture, Torque Detail. He has close to 4 decades of experience in the Cybersecurity space and has been on the board of many notable companies, including Interwoven (acquired by Autonomy), where he was chairman of the board, PeopleSoft (acquired by Oracle), Avaya (acquired by Silverlake/TPG), and 1010Data (acquired by Advance Newhouse).

Frank has also served as the Global Chief Information Officer and Managing Director at Credit Suisse First Boston, leading the company's global IT strategy and operations.

Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of MENTIS Inc. said, "Frank has been closely associated with MENTIS, and has been informally advising me to transform MENTIS for hypergrowth – a period where we increase customer-base while doubling revenues year-over-year. His experience, and exposure to helping many global companies will be very helpful for us. Frank will Chair a Board of Advisors to help MENTIS sustain this hyper-growth over the next several years."

After joining the Advisory Board at MENTIS Inc., Frank said, "The need for an integrated solution that offers Governance, Privacy, and Security capabilities is rapidly evolving, and organizations are left playing catch up to the evolving threat landscape. In such a global scenario, MENTIS and its offerings provide a much-needed solution to the cybersecurity needs of enterprises across the globe. I look forward to advising the leadership team as they embark on transforming this organization to greater heights."

About MENTIS:

MENTIS is an award-winning software for Enterprise Governance, Privacy & Security. Trusted by icons of industries and institutions in the world, MENTIS' customer roster includes Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 companies; national airlines; Ivy League universities; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global leaders in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.

