Frank Gore Named Xenith Brand Ambassador

DETROIT, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith, today, announced that Buffalo Bills Running Back, Frank Gore, will come on as a brand ambassador. Gore will be wearing a Xenith helmet this season.

One of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history, Gore is fourth in career rushing yards behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, and Barry Sanders. Through his time in San Francisco, Indianapolis, and Miami he is currently less than 600 yards away from becoming third All Time in NFL Rushing with 77 touchdowns on 3,382 career rushing attempts.

"I tried the Xenith helmet later in my career and immediately wished I had done it earlier," said Gore, "It was comfortable, secure, and allowed me to perform without distractions. I feel so confident in the Xenith brand, I put my kids in their helmets as well. I'm proud to partner with a brand who puts the athlete first."

Gore personifies Xenith's commitment to furthering the athlete's pursuit – to being the hardest working player on the field, to earning the respect of your teammates, coaches, and athletes across the NFL, and to contributing to the greater good of the sport.

"Attributing his success to intense training and decades of hard work, Frank Gore embodies so much of what it means to be a Xenith athlete," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "We design for the athlete so they can feel their most confident and perform at their best on the field. Gore's shift to Xenith in the midst of an expansive NFL career, and his loyalty to the brand, is an honor. We look forward to seeing Frank shatter new records in his Xenith helmet this season!"

Xenith's flagship helmet, Xenith Shadow, is the most advanced helmet in the game. Launched in December 2018, Xenith Shadow's streamlined design improves fit and protection while increasing comfort and minimizing distractions. Combining an enhanced shock arrangement with an industry-first novel polymer shell, Xenith Shadow controls energy and protects the athlete from a range of impacts on the field.

Gore will also be wearing Xenith apparel, made with premium fabrics and featuring innovative construction designed to maximize range of motion, durability, and comfort.

Xenith products, including Xenith Shadow, can be found in all 32 NFL equipment rooms and have been worn on-field in the past seven Super Bowls. All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. As a recognized industry leader in helmet technology, Xenith is also committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros.

About Xenith

Xenith, founded in 2006, is improving football through protective and performance gear designed, first and foremost, for athletes. Xenith's focus starts on the field, engaging with players, coaches and equipment managers. They take that feedback to their in-house design team, who uses it to create gear that transcends protection alone – designing for fit, feel, comfort, style and protection. In addition to its lineup of top-rated helmets, Xenith produces a premium line of shoulder pads, apparel, and other accessories for the athlete. Xenith continues to innovate and discover new opportunities to enable the athlete's pursuit. For more information, please visit xenith.com.

SOURCE Xenith

Related Links

http://www.xenith.com

