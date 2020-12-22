Frank Greene Joins STV as Vice President, Justice Sector Leader

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank J. Greene, FAIA OAA, has joined STV as vice president and justice practice leader. Based in the New York City office, Greene will be responsible for growing the firm's presence in the justice sector, with a focus on courts and public safety facilities, as well as corrections.



"With more than 40 years in the justice field, Frank is a versatile leader with a proven record of success," said Jon Miller, AIA, LEED®AP, executive vice president in STV's Buildings & Facilities Division (B&F). "His hiring as a key member of our justice team further cements our leadership in corrections and expands our criminal justice practice."



"I have known Frank for more than 20 years, and we have worked together on some memorable projects and industry committees," said David Miles Ziskind, FAIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, senior vice president and chief architect in B&F. "We share a philosophical approach to designing justice facilities, and I look forward to working with him at STV."



Prior to joining STV, Greene was a founding principal of RicciGreene Architects, a leader in the courts and corrections field across North America. He is an active member of the American Institute of Architects Academy of Architecture for Justice (AIA AAJ), a founder of the AIA AAJ's New York City chapter, and past chair of its national Knowledge Community. He also conceived the Sustainable Justice initiative of the AIA AAJ, intended to link sustainability thinking with design excellence, enabling the justice system to contribute to the environmental soundness of the communities it serves. He edited the Sustainable 2030 Green Guide to Justice, describing how green justice buildings might serve as a foundational element of a sustainable society.



Greene earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Howard University and continued his studies in the Master of Architecture program at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is a registered architect in multiple states, as well as Ontario, Canada. His projects have received numerous awards from the AIA, General Services Administration, and other prestigious organizations and agencies.



