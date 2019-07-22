Frank Hauck Joins Darillium as a Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darillium, a rapidly growing provider of zero-code cross-cloud deployment technology, has announced that Frank Hauck, Senior Vice President at NCR Corporation, has joined as an advisory board member to help with the company's go-to-market strategy and expansion.

Hauck is a well-known tech industry veteran who has previously served as President, Customers and Markets at DELL EMC, as President of VCE, amongst multiple other executive level roles including finance, product development, marketing and customer success, before moving into sales leadership roles.

"Darillium introduced innovative technology solutions to provide strategic value for R&D and IT organizations to better align delivery across the DevOps pipeline, accelerating Time-to-Value while complying with IT ops and security policies. These capabilities are strategic enablers for organizations delivering and deploying software," said Hauck. "The DevOps and multi-cloud are ever-growing markets with great business opportunities ahead."

Hauck is joining the advisory board as Darillium picking up momentum in the market by addressing the need for organizations to develop and deploy software on multiple platforms faster and according with defined business, IT and security policies, allowing compliance visibility across complicated environments.

"Frank's great leadership capabilities, vast product go-to-market experience and strong cross-industry relationships with CIOs and IT leaders are invaluable," said Darillium Co-Founder & CEO, Lev Oren, "we're extremely passionate and excited about working with Frank to accelerate Darillium's growth and impact."

Darillium enables DevOps and platform engineering teams to provision environments, services and applications on multiple clouds - faster, simpler and according to organizational & industry best practices. Darillium's flagship product, Galaxy, is a configuration-based cross-cloud deployment automation solution to provision and deploy applications based and/or verified across IT and security policies.

