Frank Huber to join Marelli as EVP and President of Automotive Lighting & Sensing

MILAN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Huber will join Marelli as Executive Vice President and President Automotive Lighting and Sensing effective March 1, 2024, and will be based in Reutlingen, Germany.

David Slump, President and CEO of Marelli: "I am delighted that Frank is to join Marelli and further strengthen our leadership team. He will lead the ambitious growth plans of Automotive Lighting & Sensing, the largest part of our business, where great opportunities are evolving around vehicle personality."

Frank Huber joins Marelli as EVP and President of Automotive Lighting & Sensing

"After more than eighteen years, Sylvain Dubois will leave the company. This has been a mutual decision and I would like to personally thank Sylvain for his leadership and his valuable contribution to Automotive Lighting & Sensing and Marelli over the years. I am grateful that he will stay on until June 1, to ensure a seamless handover process."

Frank has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and knows the automotive lighting business inside out. He joins from Forvia in France, where he has been President of the global automotive seating business since 2022. Previously, he worked in Germany as CEO of automotive lighting and member of the management board at Hella. At Hella, Frank also held multiple leadership positions in lighting in China, the U.S. and Mexico. Before that, he worked at McKinsey, Audi, Mercedes-AMG and Liebherr Aerospace. Frank holds an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School, U.S., graduated from Stuttgart University, Germany, and holds a PhD in Automotive Engineering.

About Marelli

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

