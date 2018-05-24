NORMAN, Okla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank J. Sonleitner is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Professor Retiree in the field of Education.

Encouraged to teach zoology after discovering his inherent interest in animals, following a 50 year-plus career in the scientific research and education field, Dr. Sonleitner has recently retired from his role as an Associate Professor of Biology at the University of Oklahoma (OU).

Located in the heart of Oklahoma with a faculty of over thirty four members and fifty graduate students, the Department of Biology has contributed to the innovations in Biology throughout the years. The department specializes in various research areas including Aquatic Biology, Biology of Behavior, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Geographical Ecology, Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology.

With over thirty three years of experience in the field of education under his belt, Frank J. Sonleitner is well revered for his outstanding contributions to the industry. Having served as Associate Professor of Biology at the University of Oklahoma, Dr. Sonleitner joined the faculty of the University of Oklahoma in 1965. After four years as an Assistant Professor of Zoology, he then advanced to the role of Associate Professor. Notorious for his expertise in population ecology, Eco genetics, entomology and statistics, Dr. Sonleitner has had a number of research papers published on these subjects and other topics. In 2002, Dr. Sonleitner retired from the university with the title of Associate Professor Emeritus of Zoology.



Early in his career, Dr. Sonleitner attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Chicago in 1951. After serving for two years in the U.S. Army, he returned to Chicago to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956 and then a Ph.D. in zoology in 1959. Thereafter, Dr. Sonleitner completed a two year post-doctoral National Science Foundation fellowship at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Sonleitner was an elite member of several organizations including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute of Biological Sciences, the Ecological Society of America, the Entomological Society of America and the Oklahoma Academy of Science. Additionally he served for 19 years on the Board of Directors of the National Center for Science Education and was the first recipient of their Friend of Darwin Award. Currently he is on the Board of Directors of Oklahomans for Excellence in Science Education.



In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Sonleitner has been featured in several editions of Who's Who in American Education, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World and Marquis Who's Who.



Dr. Sonleitner dedicates this recognition to his Ph.D. advisor, the late Professor Thomas Park of the University of Chicago.



