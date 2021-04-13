Frank Jennings Joins Castlight Health as Senior Vice President & Chief Sales Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced the addition of top digital health sales leader Frank Jennings as senior vice president and chief sales officer. Jennings brings more than 25 years of sales strategy and business development experience to Castlight, serving most recently as chief commercial officer at Covera Health, a leading clinical analytics company focused on reducing misdiagnosis. Prior to Covera, Jennings played a key leadership role at Doctor on Demand as a strategic advisor and senior vice president of Sales, and earlier as vice president in new business development for Castlight.



"I am thrilled to announce Frank is rejoining Castlight to play an important role on our leadership team," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "Frank was a top performer at Castlight during the company's early success, and has since led high-performing, enterprise sales teams at digital health technology companies focused on the employer and health plan markets. His deep industry expertise as one of the original creators of the digital health market and his phenomenal sales leadership will help us meet the accelerated demand for next-generation health navigation solutions."

Today's announcement further enhances Castlight's executive team, building on the recent hires of Richa Gupta as chief people officer, Vijay Anand as executive vice president of Engineering, and Angel Rosa as senior vice president of Customer Experience. New executive and strategic advisors such as Scott Serota, former president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Brian Marcotte, former president and CEO of the Business Group on Health, well-position Castlight to support current and future market needs.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to come back to Castlight to focus on building a world-class sales organization to meet this amazing market opportunity," said Frank Jennings, senior vice president and chief sales officer of Castlight Health. "Castlight has all the right ingredients at the right time to lead the market in next-gen health navigation. I'm grateful to be part of this wonderful culture a second time, and to be a part of the exciting evolution of the company as it enters its next growth phase."

About Frank Jennings

Frank Jennings brings more than 25 years of experience in business development and management of sales professionals in a variety of technology services centered around employee benefits. Most recently, Jennings served as chief commercial officer at Covera Health, a clinical analytics company focused on reducing medical misdiagnosis.. Prior to Covera, Jennings led sales strategy as strategic advisor and senior vice president of Sales for Doctor on Demand, with additional sales leadership and new business development roles at Castlight Health, SuccessFactors, and ADP. His passion is anchored around helping technology companies that are committed to delivering better healthcare outcomes, devise their go-to-market strategy, and win market share. Jennings holds a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

