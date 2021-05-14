Frank LaRosa Launches His Latest Business Venture, Practice Dynamics, An End-to-End Turnkey Suite of Business Solutions For The Financial Services Industry

Practice Dynamics - an end-to-end turnkey solution for financial advisors, RIAs, Broker-Dealers, and OSJs. Tweet this

"There has been a notable gap within the financial services industry when it comes to successfully executing the practicalities of office set-up and business operations, in particular with advisors transitioning to independence," explains Frank. "My firm Elite Consulting Partners, which provides transition and recruiting services to advisors and firms alike, put me in a unique position to recognize that need and afforded me the opportunity to put my expertise to work and create a solution."

Practice Dynamics services and solutions are customizable, scalable, and expertly address all aspects of business operations and performance, from office set-up, technology, and telecommunications to marketing, accounting, and succession.

"At every level of Practice Dynamics, we have instilled our industry insight and capitalized on our depth of resources and relationships to provide an unparalleled capacity for our financial services clients to maximize their operational performance for success," concludes Frank. "Being of service to our clients is the ultimate goal of all of my companies and I hold myself and my team to the highest standards in that regard. It gives me great pride to formally announce Practice Dynamics to the financial services community and lead this next evolution for my businesses and the industry as a whole."

To learn more about Practice Dynamics visit advisorpracticedynamics.com or call 1-856-316-4651.

SOURCE Practice Dynamics

Related Links

http://www.advisorpracticedynamics.com

