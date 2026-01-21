Frank Morales has been elected President of the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) Local 1-2 and Immediately Files Legal Action Against Con Edison on day one.

News provided byMills Legal Law Firm
Jan 21, 2026, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local 1-2 nearly 8,000 members elect Frank Morales as Union President in a decisive mandate. Morales boldly enters office with a clear first move: Legal action against Con Edison for unpaid wages owed to union workers.
Morales announced the decision within hours of certification which exhibits his brand of leadership. The lawsuit targets wage violations affecting working families across New York. Morales stated the union will pursue full recovery of lost pay and damages. No delays. No closed door deals.
This marks a turning point for Local 1-2. Morales brings an unrelenting governance style grounded in worker power and public responsibility. As a born and bred New Yorker, his fearless agenda centers on fair pay, safe conditions, and respect for labor. Morales steps into power during a moment of rising public demand for accountability. Following in the courageous political steps shown by Mamdani, Morales represents a new generation of labor leaders.
Local 1-2 serves as a backbone of New York's infrastructure. Morales views union strength as inseparable from public good. When workers win, communities gain stability, safety, and dignity. "This union exists to protect workers and serve New York," Morales said. "We start by defending wages earned. We continue by building power for every member."
Legal filings against Con Edison move forward immediately with the high profile law firm Mills Legal. Morales promises additional reforms will follow.
Local 1-2 enters a new era. President Frank Morales stands as the new face of fearless labor leadership in New York, suing ConEdison for unpaid wages as his first order of business.
