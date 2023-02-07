Frank Rubio of Viakoo Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT vulnerability remediation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Frank Rubio on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, the list honors IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

As Vice President of Channels and Technology Alliances at Viakoo, Rubio has been instrumental in increasing revenue and enabling partners to sell Viakoo effectively, driving strong gross profits. The Viakoo partner program provides access to exclusive benefits, such as discounts on Viakoo managed IoT security services, marketing resources, qualified leads, technical support, and training opportunities.

"Frank has been instrumental in laying the foundation and fast-tracking the execution for Viakoo's strategic growth objectives and achieving our goal of being a 100% Channel-focused company," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. "We are thrilled to see Frank recognized by CRN for all his contributions to the channel ecosystem."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

Learn more about Viakoo's partner program at https://www.viakoo.com/iot-security-mssp-partner-program/.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

