Frank Russo Announces Commonsense Property Tax Relief Plan for Florida Families

Plan Builds on Constitutional Tax Relief While Advancing a Broader Affordability Agenda to

Help Families Keep More of What They Earn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida gubernatorial candidate Frank Russo today announced his Commonsense Property Tax Relief Plan, a practical approach to lowering the cost of homeownership, improving government accountability and helping Florida families keep more of the money they earn.

Russo said property taxes have become one of several rising costs making it increasingly difficult for Floridians to buy a home, stay in their home and build long-term financial security. Combined with soaring homeowners insurance premiums, rising utility costs and the increasing price of everyday necessities, too many hardworking families are being squeezed from every direction.

"Floridians work hard, pay their taxes and invest in their communities," Russo said. "They should not have to worry that the rising cost of government will make it harder to stay in the home they worked their entire lives to build. My goal is simple: keep more Florida families in their homes, let them keep more of what they earn and make Florida more affordable."

Russo said the constitutional property tax amendment before voters represents an important opportunity to provide meaningful tax relief for homeowners while preserving funding for Florida's schools and prioritizing essential local government services. He encouraged voters to carefully review the proposal and understand both its benefits and its long-term fiscal implications before casting their ballots.

While supporting meaningful property tax relief, Russo said Florida must continue pursuing long-term reforms that improve government efficiency, strengthen accountability and reduce the overall cost of homeownership.

"Tax relief is only part of the solution," Russo said. "We also have to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and make sure every taxpayer dollar delivers value. Families balance their budgets every day. The government should be expected to do the same."

As Governor, Russo will work with the Florida Legislature to:

Support responsible property tax relief that allows Florida families to keep more of what they earn while protecting essential public services.

Increase transparency by requiring local governments to clearly demonstrate how property tax dollars are spent and how those investments benefit taxpayers.

Strengthen accountability by encouraging regular reviews of government spending, identifying opportunities to eliminate waste and ensuring taxpayer dollars are focused on core government responsibilities.

Pursue additional lawful property tax relief for owner-occupied homes while working within Florida's Constitution and in partnership with the Legislature and, where required, Florida voters.

Encourage responsible budgeting that prioritizes public safety, education, infrastructure and other essential services before expanding administrative spending.

Explore additional protections for seniors, veterans and long-time Florida homeowners facing growing financial pressure from rising property values and increasing housing costs.

Coordinate property tax reform with broader efforts to lower homeowners insurance costs, improve housing affordability and reduce the overall cost of homeownership for Florida families.

Russo said his proposal reflects a simple principle: government should live within its means just as Florida families do.

"I believe in free markets, private investment and responsible government," Russo said. "Government exists to serve the people—not the other way around. Before asking taxpayers for another dollar, we should make sure every public dollar is being spent wisely, efficiently and on the priorities that matter most."

Russo emphasized that property tax reform is only one piece of a broader affordability agenda focused on lowering the cost of living across Florida.

"Property taxes, insurance costs, housing affordability and everyday expenses are all connected," Russo said. "That is why my administration will take a comprehensive approach to lowering the cost of living. We cannot solve one challenge while ignoring the others."

Building on his recently announced insurance reform and housing accountability proposals, Russo said his goal is to create an environment where more Floridians can afford to buy a home, remain in their home and build financial security for future generations.

"We should measure success by one simple question," Russo said. "Are more Florida families able to afford the American Dream? If the answer is yes, then we are moving Florida in the right direction."

About Frank J. Russo

Frank J. Russo is a lifelong Floridian, entrepreneur, insurance executive, real estate developer, and humanitarian with more than 40 years of business leadership, including over 30 years in the insurance industry. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to restore affordability, strengthen Florida's economy, and build a government focused on practical solutions that put Floridians first. For more information, or to volunteer or donate, visit Russo2026.com.

Media Contact

Mary Elkordy

[email protected]

SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor