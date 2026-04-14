Central Florida Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Launches "People First" Campaign to Protect Families, Jobs, & Homes

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank J. Russo, Florida entrepreneur, humanitarian, developer, and insurance executive today announced his candidacy for Governor of Florida in the 2026 election as an independent (NPA) candidate, launching a bold "People First — Humanity Over the Dollar" campaign. His campaign is built on practical solutions to restore affordability, expand housing, stabilize insurance, and strengthen workforce opportunities for Floridians.

Frank Russo Announces Run for Governor of Florida

"Floridians are struggling with rising housing and insurance costs while careers shift in a changing economy. I'm running to guarantee every Floridian a safe home, affordable coverage, and a real pathway to a good job." Frank Russo said. "When we put people first, Florida thrives."

Russo 2026 Key Campaign Initiatives:

With over four decades of private-sector experience building insurance and real estate ventures, scaling businesses from startup to multimillion-dollar enterprises, and managing complex development projects statewide, Russo combines results-driven expertise with a people-first philosophy.

Raised in a working-class family as one of eleven children, Russo said his upbringing shaped his belief that leadership should prioritize families and community stability.

"After building businesses and securing my family's future, I'm dedicating the next chapter of my life to protecting families, strengthening communities, and making Florida affordable again," Frank Russo said.

Russo's campaign pairs policy reform with on-the-ground pilot programs and public-private partnerships to move quickly from concept to delivery.

If elected, Russo vows to donate 100% of his Governor's annual salary each year.

About Frank J. Russo:

Frank J. Russo, a lifelong Floridian, is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, real estate developer, and insurance executive with more than 40 years of leadership. He has built businesses, led major development projects including the Queen's Gambit Castle, and spearheaded relief programs for children, veterans, and families. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to bring his results-driven, people-first approach to inspire change and lead a government rooted in humanity. For more information or to join a campaign, volunteer, or donate visit www.Russo2026.com.

Watch Frank Russo's official campaign announcement video here:

https://youtu.be/XgMsRDL3VgM?si=RSkh6TSBER8DOA40

Media Contacts:

Kristin Ann

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Mary Elkordy

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor