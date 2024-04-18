Frank Smith Named one of Charlotte Business Journal's 2024 Most Admired CEOs

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, is pleased to announce that Frank Smith has been named as one of Charlotte Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs for 2024.

Frank Smith, Private Advisor Group CEO

The Most Admired CEO Award recognizes established local leaders who have a strong vision for their companies, have shown commitment to culture in the workplace and made significant contributions to the Charlotte community. Smith's dedication to both Private Advisor Group and the community has been instrumental in earning this prestigious recognition.

Under Smith's leadership, Private Advisor Group has experienced unprecedented growth, earning recognition as a Top-10 RIA Firm by Barron's for five consecutive years. His strategic vision has led to the early success of innovative initiatives like the Alignment & Equity Program, showcasing the firm's commitment to advisor success and industry leadership.

Smith's contributions emphasize Private Advisor Group's commitment to community involvement. Noteworthy initiatives include driving Private Advisor Group's support for the Invest in Others Foundation, with the firm collectively contributing over $75,000 to aid financial advisors in maximizing their philanthropic impact nationwide. His philanthropic endeavors with Private Advisor Group also extend to organizations like The Covenant House, Good Grief, and Defend the Fatherless. Locally, he is an active supporter of educational and athletic programs at Lake Pointe Academy in York, SC.

"Frank's leadership is a beacon of inspiration, steering us through challenges with grace and resilience," said Adam Schorr, Chief Financial Officer at Private Advisor Group. "His unwavering commitment to our team's success fosters a culture of excellence – and taking our work seriously, but not ourselves – making him truly deserving of recognition as one of Charlotte's Most Admired CEOs."

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 13, at The Westin Charlotte, where Smith and other esteemed CEOs will be honored for their outstanding leadership.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $31.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

Media Inquiries:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973 349 2959

SOURCE Private Advisor Group