Frank Tamburrini Takes Over for Sean Raynor as New General Manager of IDS

WAKE FOREST, N.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Dealer Systems (IDS), a leading RV, marine and trailer dealership software provider, is pleased to announce that Frank Tamburrini is stepping in as its new General Manager to deliver a data-first business strategy that will push the company in new and exciting directions.

For the last 11 years the role belonged to Sean Raynor, who is also the Portfolio Manager of the Constellation Dealer Group – a division of Constellation Software comprised of several dealership software companies, including IDS. With his focus shifting more toward the portfolio growth of the Dealer Group, he needed someone to take leadership at IDS, and there was no one more suitable than Frank.

"Having worked with Frank very closely for almost four years, I can say with certainty that he's a great fit for this role," said Sean. "As the Director of Customer Service, he has had a tremendous impact on our products, services and customers. I'm excited for Frank and the rest of the management team to take the wheel and drive IDS in new and exciting directions."

Some of Frank's latest achievements include:

Multichannel customer support via IDS' Customer Portal, including self-service and chat

Cost-effective delivery of a better and faster customer service experience

Launch of the new IDS Business Intelligence platform to help dealers turn their data into actionable insights to improve their business

IDS' support mandate has been to continually set up customers for success. As the General Manager, Frank intends to extend this mandate into everything he does, while adopting a "data-first" business strategy aimed at helping dealers be even more successful.

In the next three months, Frank hopes to:

Host calls with customers on the direction of IDS

Hire new staff members to deliver big changes sooner

Develop a 10-year strategic plan with a heavy focus on innovation.

"We have a great team here at IDS, so I'm confident we will make Sean proud of what we can accomplish next," said Frank. "I'm looking forward to working with both my team and our valued customers on writing the next chapter of IDS together."

Those who are curious to find out what IDS has accomplished recently, be sure to visit this page: https://www.ids-astra.com/whats-new/

About IDS

IDS (Integrated Dealer Systems) is one of the leading providers of complete software solutions for marine, RV and trailer dealerships. With over 10,000 software users in dealerships across North America, IDS has set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction for 30 years.

