Frank Vannelli Retiring After Distinguished 30-Year Career

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC") announced today that Senior Vice-President, Commercial and Business Development, Frank Vannelli, will be retiring on February 19, 2021.

Mr. Vannelli joined LOGISTEC in 2007, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience in the maritime and international trade sectors. He oversaw all of LOGISTEC's sales and marketing efforts in North America and was instrumental in identifying many new growth opportunities for the company.

"As a key member of our leadership team, Frank has always been known for his professionalism and for building strong relationships with our customers," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation. "His dedication to ensuring the success of our customers in their markets and to elevating LOGISTEC's brand in the industry has had a huge positive impact on our company. I am deeply grateful for the significant contribution he has made."

Prior to joining LOGISTEC, Mr. Vannelli began his career with Cast Containers in Montréal and with the Montréal Port Authority, transitioning into several vice-presidencies in Montréal, New York and Philadelphia with Hamburg-Süd North America.

"Frank's contribution to LOGISTEC has been significant and meaningful. Frank stood out as a supportive leader, known for his authentic values, who leaves behind a strong team that is well positioned to meet our customers' needs. Building on his legacy, agility and resilience will be at the forefront of LOGISTEC's strategy to support our customers through the coming economic recovery," said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC.

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 64 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

