Frank Varga Appointed CEO of Apogee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee, a leading provider of defense and security solutions for the US defense, government, and civilian industries, announced the appointment of Frank Varga as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 23, 2024. With this appointment, Mr. Varga succeeds CEO Wes Georges, who founded Apogee in 2004. As incoming CEO, Mr. Varga will focus on expanding Apogee's impact across the federal and government markets and growing the company's capabilities and solutions for its customers.

Frank Varga, Apogee CEO

With over 28 years of experience, Mr. Varga brings a proven track record of success in operations and management across government and defense sectors. He has been with Apogee for over 15 years and has held several key leadership positions within the company including Chief Operating Officer. His extensive understanding of the defense industry, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence made him an ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of Apogee.

"I am honored and excited to continue leading this amazing organization. I have been fortunate to help shape this incredibly committed team of professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers. As CEO, we will continue to foster innovation, respond rapidly to need, and build long-term value and sustained growth for our partners, employees, and customer organizations. The future of Apogee is bright, bold, and limitless."

Prior to joining Apogee, Varga was a consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton and served in the United States Air Force space communications and bomber sustainment fields. He is a certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP) from the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) and has a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI). He earned an M.B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and B.S. in Computer Information Systems, along with Finance and Corporate Governance certificates from The Wharton School.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.

Media Conatct:

Rhea Phaneuf

Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: 719-229-7815

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering