Frank Wolf's 'The Narrative Age' Unites Comprehensive Research with Transformative Takeaways

New book from Staffbase's Chief Strategy Officer demystifies how business leaders can harness the power of narratives to align and engage an organization

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Staffbase , a leading employee communications cloud provider, celebrates the launch of The Narrative Age , a new book from the company's cofounder and Chief Strategy Officer Frank Wolf . Written for business leaders and professional communicators alike, the book provides compelling insights into how to think about the role of communications in shaping organizational vision and direction, offering a roadmap to navigate the complexities of modern communication and stakeholder engagement with confidence and clarity.

Inspired by his passion for aspirational communications in life as well as business, Frank spent more than a year analyzing a wide range of cutting-edge research and diving deep into real-world examples of successful—and not so successful—communications to learn and share with others the best practical ways to bring inspiring, transformative narratives to life.

"Staffbase has worked with a great number of corporate communication teams and leaders who possess a unique skill: they can bring people together toward common objectives. Despite individual differences that seem to block us in so many aspects of everyday life, these communicators manage to inspire people toward collective goals, focusing on what connects people rather than what pulls them apart," says Staffbase CEO and cofounder Martin Böhringer. "This book was written to demystify the power of narratives, and to make best practices easily accessible and understandable. Through a mix of research insights alongside countless practical examples, it will show readers how to apply narrative management in their everyday work."

"As the cofounder of a fast-growing global company, it has been a privilege to be able to follow my passion to deeply research and write about a topic as complex and fascinating as narratives," says Wolf. "In writing this book, I aimed to uncover how narratives and the narrative map of an audience can drive change and transformation in every business. My hope is that every reader will leave with narrative strategies and specific internal and external communication scenarios that will make an impact within their organization."

In addition to narrative best practices, the book covers the psychology of storytelling, developing a mission statement, and evolving authentic communications. It's a must-read for business leaders looking to inspire cohesion and collaboration in their workforce.

The book is now available in e-book, hardcover, and paperback formats on Amazon . To learn more about The Narrative Age, tune in to Wolf's live session during VOICES by Staffbase , a virtual event on May 16, 2024, where he will break down the art and science of developing a winning narrative.

