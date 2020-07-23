Franke Group decides to merge its Faber Hoods & Cooking Systems and Franke Kitchen Systems divisions

The Franke Group Board of Directors has decided to combine its core competencies in the areas of food preparation, cooking and exhaust air purification for domestic kitchens and to merge its two divisions Faber Hoods & Cooking Systems (Faber) and Franke Kitchen Systems. The organizational adjustments will take place gradually with immediate effect. The new division will be operational on January 1, 2021.

Barbara Borra, President/CEO of Franke Kitchen Systems and Franke Management Board member, will assume responsibility for the new division. The chemical engineer joined the Franke Group in her current position in January 2019 and was previously CEO EMEA at Fontana Group. Prior to that, she worked at Whirlpool for ten years, including as Vice President of the Global Food Preparation Category and as General Manager for the Chinese subsidiaries.

As part of these changes, Ettore Zoboli, President/CEO of Faber and Franke Management Board member, has decided to leave the Franke Group at the end of August 2020 to take on new challenges.

"With Ettore Zoboli we are losing a manager who has positioned Faber very successfully in the global market over the past six years with flexibility, commitment and strategic vision. He has thus contributed substantially to the very good results and rapid growth of the division. We are parting company by best mutual agreement and would like to thank him for the excellent cooperation and high engagement and wish him all the best both professionally and privately," said Patrik Wohlhauser, CEO of the Franke Group.

"The merger is the next logical step to further consolidate and expand our leading global market position in the areas of food preparation (sink and tap) and cooking (extractor hood and hob) for both Franke and Faber brands. By joining forces, we will be able to make even better use of our know-how, experience and complementary skills in the future. This will help us to deepen existing customer relationships and win new ones, for example through stronger innovation, an attractive range of selected products or simpler sales and service structures. And as an OEM manufacturer of extractor hoods, we will offer even better solutions for specific customer needs, backed by cutting-edge technology and in-depth industry knowledge. Our customers are our partners. That's why we do everything in our power to constantly develop ourselves further. Only then will we be able to create real added value for our customers and secure our own long-term business success".

Franke belongs to Artemis Group and is a leading global provider of solutions and equipment for domestic kitchens, private bathrooms, semi-/public washrooms, the professional foodservice sector, and coffee preparation. Franke Group operates worldwide and employs around 9,000 people in 40 countries, generating sales of over CHF 2.4 billion. Learn more at www.franke-group.com

Franke Kitchen Systems is a division of the Franke Group and the world's leading provider of smart systems for residential kitchens. Franke Kitchen Systems offers everything that makes food preparation, cooking, cleaning, waste disposal, and ventilation in the residential kitchen easy, hygienic, and environmentally sound. Find out more at www.franke.com

Faber was originally established in 1955 and is the creator of the kitchen extractor hoods segment. Faber now spans four continents, operating plants in seven countries, including Italy, Sweden, France, Argentina, Turkey, India and Mexico, plus sales offices in Russia and the US, making Faber one of the three largest manufacturers of kitchen extractor hoods in the world.

Continuous internationalization and willingness to face new challenges has led Faber to become part of the Franke Group, among others the Swiss multi-national leader in kitchen systems. Learn more at www.faberspa.com

