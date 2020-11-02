Franke+Fiorella helps Hopkins Public Schools revitalize its brand identity

Franke+Fiorella worked with Hopkins to develop everything from a well-articulated brand strategy and robust messaging platform to a modification of its existing logo and vibrant, visual identity system. Comprehensive identity guidelines were developed to enable its internal team to create on-brand promotional materials and marketing communications.

To better understand the uniqueness of Hopkins, we started by analyzing the identities, messaging and community perception of both Hopkins and neighboring school districts. Deep listening sessions together with focused messaging research enabled us to discover the magic of Hopkins. The visual identity system reflects the diversity, vitality and excellence that Hopkins is known for, with a modular, icon-based approach to design. Information hierarchy and color-coding make it easier for audiences to distinguish between district, school and Community Education communications. Guidelines and templates enable consistent implementation in everything from social media, website and print to video and motion graphics.

Franke+Fiorella is a leading brand identity consultancy specializing in brand strategy and identity design for organizations in the education, agriculture, industrial, oral care and healthcare industries. Founded in Minneapolis in 1993 by Craig Franke and Deb Fiorella, Franke+Fiorella helps its Fortune 1000 clients develop new brands and reposition existing ones, adding significant value to their organizations' bottom lines. For more information, call 612.338.1700, email [email protected] or visit www.frankefiorella.com.

