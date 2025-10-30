Frankenmuth Insurance Announces Retirement of Senior Director of Commercial Lines

Frankenmuth Insurance

Oct 30, 2025, 12:45 ET

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Alarie, Senior Director of Commercial Lines for the Mid-South region, has announced his intention to retire from Frankenmuth Insurance on December 31, 2025, after more than three decades of dedicated service and leadership.

Craig Alarie, Sr. Director of Commercial Lines
Alarie began his career with Frankenmuth Insurance in 1992 as a Personal Lines underwriter trainee before quickly transitioning to Claims, where he served in several adjusting and leadership roles. Over the years, he continued to take on new responsibilities across departments, from Claims and Operations to Marketing and Commercial Lines.

Since being named Director of Commercial Lines for the Southeast region in 2011 and Senior Director of the Mid-South region in 2023, both regions have experienced growth, profitability, and strong relationships with agency partners. Throughout his career, Alarie guided teams across Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Alarie has been recognized for his professionalism, strategic insight, and people-first approach to leadership. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwood University and has earned the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

Frankenmuth Insurance is grateful for Alarie's contributions and wishes him the best in retirement.

Frankenmuth Insurance exists to provide peace of mind by protecting individuals, families, and businesses with tailored insurance solutions. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, we've been serving our policyholders for more than 155 years and remain committed to being your insurer of choice through exceptional protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we work exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies across 15 states to offer business, home, auto, and life insurance, along with surety bonds. Recognized for our financial strength and stability, we proudly maintain $2.5 billion in assets and have earned an AM Best A category rating for more than 45 consecutive years, demonstrating our long-standing reliability and commitment to protecting what matters most. Learn more at fmins.com.

Contact: Abbe Adair
 Director, Marketing
 989-480-6260

SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance

