Frankenmuth Insurance Announces Retirement of Senior Director of Commercial Lines

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Alarie, Senior Director of Commercial Lines for the Mid-South region, has announced his intention to retire from Frankenmuth Insurance on December 31, 2025, after more than three decades of dedicated service and leadership.

Craig Alarie, Sr. Director of Commercial Lines

Alarie began his career with Frankenmuth Insurance in 1992 as a Personal Lines underwriter trainee before quickly transitioning to Claims, where he served in several adjusting and leadership roles. Over the years, he continued to take on new responsibilities across departments, from Claims and Operations to Marketing and Commercial Lines.

Since being named Director of Commercial Lines for the Southeast region in 2011 and Senior Director of the Mid-South region in 2023, both regions have experienced growth, profitability, and strong relationships with agency partners. Throughout his career, Alarie guided teams across Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Alarie has been recognized for his professionalism, strategic insight, and people-first approach to leadership. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwood University and has earned the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

Frankenmuth Insurance is grateful for Alarie's contributions and wishes him the best in retirement.

