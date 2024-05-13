Frankford Candy Unveils New Treats, New Packaging at 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Bite-sized Baskin-Robbins™ candy and mystery-flavored Krabby Patties debut at this year's show

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, is previewing some sweet collaborations at the 2024 Sweet & Snacks Expo, including popular ice cream brand, Baskin-Robbins and Nickelodeon's Krabby Patties from the iconic show, SpongeBob SquarePants. After debuting at booth 10714 on the show floor, the new candy varieties will be available online and at grocery retailers nationwide starting in August.

"Our innovation line-up at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo is one of our best and we can't wait to show it off," says Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "From the unexpected flavors to the imaginative packaging, these collaborations are worth a visit to Frankford Candy's booth on the show floor."

Products debuting at the expo include:

Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip: The bite-sized, dark chocolate candy is layered with chocolate chips and filled with mint flavored creme. This candy is available in a 3-oz peg bag and a 5-oz container.

The bite-sized, dark chocolate candy is layered with chocolate chips and filled with mint flavored creme. This candy is available in a 3-oz peg bag and a 5-oz container. Baskin-Robbins Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: The bite-sized, dark chocolate candy is layered with chocolate chips, cookie dough pieces, and vanilla flavored creme. This candy is available in a 3-oz peg bag and a 5-oz container.

The bite-sized, dark chocolate candy is layered with chocolate chips, cookie dough pieces, and vanilla flavored creme. This candy is available in a 3-oz peg bag and a 5-oz container. Krabby Patties Secret Menu Challenge: An assorted box of all-white Krabby Patties featuring mystery flavors such as mustard, pickle, bacon, seaweed, green apple, cherry, original, grape, popcorn and blue raspberry.

To learn more about these treats, visit FrankfordCandy.com/Shop.

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has evolved into the largest marketer of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands into the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, founded in 1945, is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,700 retail shops in 33 global markets. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BaskinRobbins.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

