Frankfort Gets a Taste of Modern Sushi with the Arrival of Sensō

FRANKFORT, Ill., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, restaurateur Mookie Lee announced the opening of his highly anticipated new modern sushi restaurant Sensō.

Senso First Look Opening Party 10/28/24 Mookie & Kelsi Lee with Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle and wife Kim

Sensō will occupy the SE corner of the new mixed use site development at 3 N White St in downtown Frankfort and boasts a beautiful minimalist modern design with an aesthetic that mixes natural wood with towering cherry blossom trees. A unique and fun maneki-neko lucky cat installation is a can't miss once inside the 108 seat indoor dining room. The experience extends outdoors with a 70 seat patio overlooking the scenic Old Plank Trail which will be available next summer.

Sensō just opened its doors to diners on Thursday and will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce for their official Grand Opening this upcoming Tuesday November 5th. They offer a shareable menu with approachable plates for sushi and non-sushi eaters, and many gluten-free options alongside a separate vegetarian/vegan menu. Expect some Korean influence (owner is Korean) and flavor combinations inspired by global cuisines. Some of their unique and flavorful inspired items include their salmon carpaccio, loaded KPOP fries and signature rolls such as the Machu Picchu roll topped with the Sensō special OMG sauce and the Indian inspired Bengali roll drizzled with a house tikka masala sauce. A special feature to the menu includes the Ravu Roll and Survivor's Milk signature cocktail which pay homage to the owner's time on the reality show Survivor Fiji.

Complementing the tasteful menu is a full liquor bar boasting a thoughtfully curated cocktail program that's on par with some of Chicago's premier restaurants and lounges, offering guests a big city-like experience close to home.

"With Senso, I saw an opportunity to fill a void in the south suburbs and bring an approachable modern sushi restaurant experience everyone will enjoy," said CEO Mookie Lee.

To book a reservation or to learn more about Sensō, visit their website. (www.sensofrankfort.com).

SOURCE Senso