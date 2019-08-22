Frankforter Group Buys Tampa-Area Multifamily Community for $59M

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Frankforter Group has acquired The Livingston Apartments, a 448 unit multifamily community in Tampa, Florida. The property spans over 24 acres within 2 miles of the University of South Florida and the AdventHealth Tampa Hospital.

Built-in 1986, with major capital improvements spent in recent years, the property features apartments from 1 bedroom to 3 bedrooms. The amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck and BBQ area, fitness center, playground and business center.

The investment strategy is to spend $2 million dollars for interior and common area amenities to enhance the community.

Frankforter Group's vision is to continue expanding all over the Florida market with a few more acquisitions in the pipeline.

About the Frankforter Group

Frankforter Group is a private real estate investment firm with a primary focus to provide high-quality investment returns to its partners by acquiring and managing income producing properties in opportunistic markets in Canada and United-States. Frankforter Group targets several market segments, specializing in commercial and multi-family properties of various sizes and asset classes.

www.frankfortergroup.com

SOURCE The Frankforter Group

Related Links

https://frankfortergroup.com/

