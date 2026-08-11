Frankie's Organic Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Frankie's Organic Plant-Based Vegan Cheddar Puffs

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie's Organic is recalling 94 cases of Frankie's Organic Plant-Based Vegan Cheddar Puffs because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall only involves Organic Plant-Based Vegan Cheddar Puffs containing the following "Best Is Used By" date, UPC and Lot Code:

Product Front Panel Image

Product Name Best If Used By UPC Lot Code Territory Size Retail

packaging Frankie's Organic Plant Based

Vegan Cheddar Puffs May 16, 2027 816929000089 05 16 2027 Washington, Florida,

South Carolina 4 oz. (113 g) Bag

The recall was initiated following two complaints of allergic reactions to related products sold in Canada.

The product can be found at PCC Markets in Washington State and Earth Fare Stores in Florida & South Carolina, as well as select independent retailers in the regions. Frankie's Organic is working with 3 distribution centers that any remaining inventory is removed from distribution. No other Frankie's Organic products are impacted.

Consumers should check their pantry for the Organic Plant-Based Vegan Cheddar Puffs with Best If Used by: 05 16 2027 and should not consume them. Please discard or return the affected product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

At Frankie's Organic, the safety of consumers is the top priority. Frankie's Organic follows the highest possible food safety and quality control standards to ensure the safety and full enjoyment of its snacks. The root cause has been found to be an ingredient at the supplier level of seasoning that contains the allergen. Frankie's Organic is committed to implementing corrective actions following from the investigation of this event.

Consumers may contact Frankie's Organic team with any questions at

1-800-363-8209. Representatives are available Monday-Friday from 9am to 4pm Eastern Standard Time.

Customer Service

1-800-363-8209

SOURCE Frankie's Organic Foods Inc.