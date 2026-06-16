Frankie's Organic Snacks Launches Nationwide at Target

Expansion brings Frankie's avocado oil Puffcorn lineup and exclusive Hot Honey flavor to

more than 500 Target stores

LAVAL, QC, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie's Organic Snacks, a family-owned maker of organic puffed snacks, will launch in more than 500 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning June 7. The expansion marks Frankie's largest U.S. retail rollout to date, growing the brand's retail footprint to more than 1,500 locations across the country.

For its Target debut, Frankie's will offer four avocado oil Puffcorn varieties, including an exclusive Hot Honey flavor alongside White Cheddar, Dill Pickle and BBQ. The assortment will retail for $3.99 per bag.

For its Target debut, Frankie’s will offer four avocado oil Puffcorn varieties, including an exclusive Hot Honey flavor alongside White Cheddar, Dill Pickle and BBQ.

"From day one, our goal has been to create snacks made with better ingredients that feel fun and nostalgic and, most importantly, taste great," said Matthew Bordonaro, vice president of sales at Frankie's Organic Snacks. "Seeing that vision come to life at Target has been incredibly rewarding."

Made with 100% avocado oil, organic cornmeal and organic seasonings, Frankie's Puffcorn is oven-baked and crafted to deliver the nostalgic, melt-in-your-mouth experience of traditional puffed snacks. The products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free and kosher.

Available exclusively at Target, Frankie's new Hot Honey Puffcorn combines a touch of sweetness with a subtle kick of heat. The flavor reflects growing demand for sweet-and-spicy combinations, a trend that continues to gain momentum across the snack category.

"The snacks we make are the same snacks we serve to our own families, so we think carefully about every ingredient that goes into them," said Angela Cristiano, brand development and product development manager at Frankie's Organic Snacks. "As a family-owned business, there's something incredibly special about knowing Frankie's will become part of more school lunches, road trips, movie nights and after-school snacks. Those are the moments we think about when developing new products and flavors."

In addition to Target, the brand is available at Sam's Club, Earth Fare, Erewhon, MOM's Organic Market and Central Market, as well as online through Thrive Market. Frankie's products are distributed nationally through UNFI and KeHE and can also be found in more than 5,000 retail locations across Canada.

To drive trial during summer shopping periods, Frankie's will be featured in Target promotions, including a 2-for-$7 offer tied to the Fourth of July holiday and back-to-school season.

For more information about Frankie's, visit frankiessnacks.com.

About Frankie's Organics

Founded in 2018 in Laval, Quebec, Frankie's Organic is a family-owned company dedicated to creating craveworthy snacks made with certified organic ingredients and uncompromising quality. Inspired by the values passed down from their grandfather's family farm, the founders are committed to infusing quality and simplicity into every product. Frankie's Organic snacks are certified organic, gluten free, and kosher, with a focus on responsible sourcing and sustainability. Known for its distinctive puffcorn format, the brand delivers satisfying flavor in convenient, kid-friendly formats designed for everyday snacking. Frankie's Organic products are available at retailers across the U.S. and at more than 5,000 locations in Canada. For more information, visit frankiessnacks.com.

SOURCE Frankie's Organic Foods Inc.