Canadian Breakout Brand Frankie's Organic Snacks Builds U.S. Momentum With MOM's Organic Market and Earth Fare Rollout

The launch expands distribution of Organic PuffCorn into 41 new East Coast doors

LAVAL, QC, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie's Organic Snacks, a family-owned maker of premium organic snacks, is continuing its retail expansion across the U.S. with new placements in MOM's Organic Markets and Earth Fare. The rollout brings Frankie's Organic PuffCorn to the snack aisle in 41 additional stores across the East Coast.

Frankie's products are organic, gluten-free and kosher, and are made without artificial additives and GMOs

As part of the launch, 27 MOM's Organic Market stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast now carry Frankie's Organic PuffCorn in Avocado Oil & Himalayan Pink Salt, BBQ and White Cheddar. An additional 14 Earth Fare locations in the Southeast will offer those flavors alongside Vegan Cheddar, Churro and Jalapeño varieties.

"Expanding into retailers like MOM's Organic Market and Earth Fare is a natural evolution in our U.S. growth plans," said Matthew Bordonaro, vice president of sales for Frankie's. "They strengthen our position in the natural channel while diversifying our retail footprint across key regions, helping us reach health-conscious consumers who value ingredient-led products."

Frankie's is known for reimagining the snacks families love using simple, high-quality ingredients. Its signature PuffCorn is oven-baked rather than fried and contains no artificial ingredients. Certified organic, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO, the snacks offer a craveable, melt-in-your-mouth experience that doesn't compromise on integrity.

"Our combination of ingredient quality and craveable taste is translating at shelf," said Bordonaro. "We're seeing strong performance across channels, price points and shopper segments as we expand in the U.S., including national distribution at Sam's Club and a growing base of retail partners across the country."

MOM's Organic Market and Earth Fare will carry Frankie's Organic PuffCorn 4-oz bags, which have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

For more information about Frankie's Organic Snacks, visit frankiessnacks.com.

About Frankie's Organic Snacks

Founded in 2018 in Quebec, Canada, Frankie's Organic Snacks is a family-owned snack company focused on making organic snacks with simple, high-quality ingredients. Frankie's products are organic, gluten-free and kosher, and are made without artificial additives and GMOs. The brand can be found at retailers across the United States, online at Thrive Market and at more than 5,000 locations across Canada. For more information, visit frankiessnacks.com.

SOURCE Frankie's Organic Foods Inc.