Frankie's Organic Snacks Launches Nationwide in 600+ Sam's Club Warehouses

The milestone builds on the brand's growing U.S. retail presence across regional grocery chains and specialty markets.

LAVAL, QC, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankie's Organic Snacks, a family-owned organic snack brand and manufacturer, announced its expansion into more than 600 Sam's Club locations nationwide, marking the company's first national retail placement in the United States.

The launch features the brand's Organic Puffcorn Variety Pack, available in Sam's Club warehouses nationwide through April 25.

Frankie’s Organic Snacks Organic Puffcorn Variety Pack is available in Sam’s Club warehouses nationwide

Known for reimagining familiar snack foods with simple, high-quality ingredients, Frankie's crafts its oven-baked puffcorn with ingredients like organic cornmeal and organic sunflower oil. The result is a light, melt-in-your-mouth crunch made without artificial additives. The snacks are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free by GFCO and kosher.

"Sam's Club members are looking for snacks that deliver both quality and value for the whole family," said Frankie's Vice President of Sales Matthew Bordonaro. "Our oven-baked organic puffcorn delivers the better-for-you snack today's shoppers are seeking, and the club format allows us to offer some of our best-selling products in a larger pack size made for sharing."

The Sam's Club rollout builds on Frankie's expanding U.S. retail presence, which includes placements at Erewhon in California, PCC Natural Markets in Washington, Central Market in Texas and Fairway Market in New York. In its home market of Canada, Frankie's is widely distributed across more than 5,000 retail locations throughout the country. The brand is also available online through Thrive Market.

"Launching in Sam's Club is an exciting milestone for Frankie's as we continue growing our U.S. retail presence," Bordonaro said. "Our focus has always been on simple, organic snacks that can scale across multiple retail formats."

Founded as a family-owned business in Canada, Frankie's has steadily expanded its presence across North America. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing model supports reliable supply and a growing portfolio of flavors and pack formats optimized for retail execution.

The Sam's Club assortment features Frankie's Organic Puffcorn Variety Pack, which includes two flavors, White Cheddar and Himalayan Pink Salt, with 15 individually wrapped mini bags of each. The variety pack carries a suggested retail price of $12.98.

For more information about Frankie's, visit frankiessnacks.com.

About Frankie's Organic Snacks

Founded in 2018 in Quebec, Canada, Frankie's Organic Snacks is a family-owned snack company focused on making organic snacks with simple, high-quality ingredients. Frankie's products are organic, gluten-free and kosher, and are made without artificial additives and GMOs. The brand can be found at retailers across the United States, online at Thrive Market and at more than 5,000 locations across Canada. For more information, visit frankiessnacks.com.

SOURCE Frankie's Organic Foods Inc.