Franklin Apprenticeships Marks National Apprenticeship Week

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Apprenticeships, a Maryland-based national apprenticeship delivery expert organization, this week marked National Apprenticeship Week with the development of new occupational standards to provide solid foundations for Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs).

Recently named a Standards Recognition Entity (SRE) by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Franklin is driving to increase the number and breadth of apprenticeships available to industry, with the related career openings for individuals through the development of IRAPs.

"Recognition as an SRE allows the Franklin Apprenticeships delivery team to build on our own track record of Registered Apprenticeships, acting now as the sponsor to create a range of high quality IRAPs in support of our industry partners," said Andy Smyth, Franklin's Vice President of Apprenticeship Services. "National Apprenticeship Week is the perfect opportunity to recognize this progress, and to highlight the transformative power of modern apprenticeship programs for apprentices and employers alike."

The first IRAPs being prepared for approval by the Franklin SRE are in the fields of Information Technology and Management of Businesses and Enterprises. They include:

Help Desk Technician

Team Leader

Operations Manager

IT Help Desk Technician training will benefit all industries using help desks, while Team Leader and Operations Manager will support people in any industries who are either taking the first step into a supervisory role or moving up to take formal management responsibility. These programs will also enable those who have been newly appointed to access the development and support that will help them succeed in their roles.

"We're excited by the opportunity to bring these new high quality and flexible IRAPs to the market to help employers address their skills shortages," Smyth added. "Apprenticeships are programs that have shown they not only bring new and underserved segments of the population into the workforce, but provide career development opportunities to existing employees as well."

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia commented, "As workers seek to re-enter the workforce following the economic disruption caused by coronavirus, Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs and the SREs that recognize them will provide new opportunities for Americans to earn a living while learning the skills needed in a changing job market."

With the mission of Changing the American Workforce, Franklin Apprenticeships is an industry leader in the movement towards using the power of modernized apprenticeships to solve the workforce talent gap and the educational debt crisis facing the U.S. today.

