Franklin Apprenticeships Named a Standards Recognition Entity by U.S. Department of Labor

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Labor (DOL) announced that Franklin Apprenticeships has been designated as a Standards Recognition Entity (SRE) for Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs). The DOL established SREs as part of a strategic commitment to apprenticeship development and expansion. Apprenticeships have a proven track record of producing strong results for both employers and workers but have been underutilized as a workforce tool in high-growth industries.

As one of 18 approved SREs, Franklin Apprenticeships is charged with evaluating, approving and monitoring IRAPs across a broad array of sectors, but focused on technology and technology adjacent occupations.

This recognition marks a major step forward for employers and industry associations interested in designing frameworks specifically tailored for individual occupations within an industry. Franklin Apprenticeships will continue delivering Registered Apprenticeships but will also seek to grow the availability of high quality IRAPs by partnering with individual corporations, state governments, university systems, and associations to establish apprenticeship programs for entire industries.

"We are excited to play a significant role in the next step of the US apprenticeship evolution," said Kimberly Nichols, Co-Founder and CEO of Franklin Apprenticeships. "This marks the culmination of a great deal of effort on the part of the Franklin team and allows us to leverage our experience as apprenticeship delivery experts to take part in mainstreaming the power of apprenticeships to transform the workplace. We look forward to guiding and assisting IRAP sponsors."

Franklin will establish a new unit to focus exclusively on SRE services, Nichols added. Leading the team will be Franklin's Vice President of Apprenticeship Services, Andy Smyth, a 33-year veteran of the apprenticeship field with a background in establishing large-scale apprenticeship programs for global organizations. Andy also serves as a Trustee of City and Guilds, one of the world's leading skills development organizations with over 140 years' expertise.

Franklin Apprenticeships leverages its extensive modern apprenticeship expertise to deliver Technology Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships nationally. Franklin attracts workers in overlooked communities, and under employed workers and introduces attractive, lucrative career paths, broadens the talent pool and upskills incumbent workers for employers, elevating organizational and personal outcomes. www.FranklinApprenticeships.com #changingtheamericanworkforce

