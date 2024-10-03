Franklin Biolabs Launches to Provide Industry Leading Genetic Medicines CRO Services

Strategic investment signifies international interest and

demand for gene therapy innovation

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Biolabs – a new genetic medicines focused contract research organization (CRO) founded by gene therapy pioneer James Wilson, MD, PhD – marked its first week of operations. Franklin Biolabs and its team of over 130 experts offer a full range of services, providing comprehensive solutions from discovery to development and distribution for the global genetic medicines industry.

The company provides specialty services in immunology, vector production and analytics, next generation sequencing and bioinformatics, and nonclinical pharmacology/toxicology studies. Its name is inspired by American scientist and inventor Ben Franklin and is headquartered in Philadelphia. Franklin Biolabs will conduct research on behalf of sponsors across several continents.

Backed by Savanne Life Sciences ("Savanne"), Franklin Biolabs will support the development of genetic medicines for patients with a wide range of severe disorders by offering access to critical research services.

"As we officially start operations this week with our eyes on growth and momentum, we are incredibly grateful to the Savanne team for their support and optimism in the future of gene therapy," said Dr. Wilson, Chairperson of Franklin Biolabs. "Our shared goal is to connect innovative research with the development of transformative therapies for patients facing severe and disabling conditions."

With a new focus on investing in emerging biotechnology companies, the team behind Savanne Life Sciences is well-versed in the field of medical research having partnered with premier companies, universities and research institutions. Savanne Life Sciences is the investment vehicle of Mauritius-based Bioculture Group.

"Our investment in Franklin Biolabs is a strategic one, premised on a shared commitment to redefining the landscape of the global genetic medicines industry," said Mehul Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer of Savanne. "Through this partnership, we have a unique opportunity to leverage a wide spectrum of resources and knowledge across the biomedical research value chain to help bring medicines to market early and unlock incredible possibilities for patients around the world."

About Franklin Biolabs

As a Contract Research Organization (CRO), Franklin Biolabs is redefining the landscape of the global genetic medicines industry by providing a full range of services from discovery to clinical vector manufacturing. With decades of expertise and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we bridge the gap between groundbreaking research and the delivery of transformative therapies to patients with severe and disabling diseases.

With a focus on disruptive solutions to advance the gene therapy industry, the company will provide specialty services in immunology, vector production and analytics, next generation sequencing and bioinformatics, and nonclinical pharmacology/toxicology studies.

Franklin Biolabs is led by gene therapy industry pioneer Jim Wilson and his team of experts, who previously conducted their work in academia. Wilson is also the President and CEO of GEMMABio, a therapeutics company. The collective goal of the two affiliated companies is to translate innovative scientific work into clinical trials, to then commercialize and distribute the new therapies around the world to patients who need them most.

