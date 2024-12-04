Franklin Biolabs Names Dr. Vatsala Naageshwaran as CEO

Highly accomplished biopharmaceutical executive brings deep experience driving scientific results and business growth

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Biolabs – a new genetic medicines focused contract research organization (CRO) founded by gene therapy pioneer James Wilson, MD, PhD – today announced that it has named Vatsala Naageshwaran, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Naageshwaran is an award-winning biopharmaceutical executive experienced in supporting technical and commercial operations with a deep commitment to progressing advanced therapies for patients over a 20-year professional career. She has built and directed cross-functional teams to enhance product and service portfolios as well as delivered multimillion-dollar revenues to support top-line growth.

"We are incredibly excited to have Vatsala join our team, whose exceptional combination of business savvy and technical scientific expertise is an immense asset to our growing company," said Dr. Wilson, Chairperson of Franklin Biolabs. "With her decades of experience building high-performing teams and directing results-driven operations, Vatsala is well equipped to lead Franklin Biolabs as it brings transformative therapies to more patients with rare and debilitating diseases."

Prior to joining Franklin Biolabs, Dr. Naageshwaran started her career in biotech working for Myriad Genetics and Astex Pharmaceuticals before transitioning to Absorption Systems, a contract research organization headquartered in Exton, PA. As Chief Business Officer of Absorption Systems, Vatsala was responsible for driving the overall global business strategy for US integrated services, supporting small molecules, medical devices, cell and gene therapies. Most recently, Dr. Naageshwaran was Vice President, Head of Business Development for US CGT & Lab Services at Pharmaron, a global vertically integrated service provider supporting large pharma and biotech companies developing cell and gene therapy products.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join Franklin Biolabs and be a part of the groundbreaking work that Dr. Wilson and his team are doing at the forefront of gene therapy and healthcare innovation," said Dr. Naageshwaran. "I accepted this opportunity because I am confident that my experience will help advance the development of innovative therapeutics, which in turn will profoundly impact the lives of patients and their families worldwide."

Dr. Naageshwaran earned her degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology from Mount Holyoke College and in pharmacometrics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Her doctoral work was in pharmaceutical drug research through a joint program between the University of Helsinki and Eastern Finland.

She is the recipient of FDA's IDIQ and BAA grants to study PK/PD of complex products. Under her leadership, the Pharmaron San Diego site was named a Top CRO from 2018-2021. She was nominated for the San Diego Business Woman of the Year Award in 2021. Dr. Naageshwaran's research has been featured at national conferences such as Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), Science of Toxicology (SOT) and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). She has authored multiple publications submitted to peer-reviewed journals.

About Franklin Biolabs

As a Contract Research Organization (CRO), Franklin Biolabs is redefining the landscape of the global genetic medicines industry, with a focus on gene therapy, by providing a full range of services from discovery to clinical vector manufacturing. With decades of expertise and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we bridge the gap between groundbreaking research and the delivery of transformative therapies to patients with severe and disabling diseases.

With a focus on disruptive solutions to advance the gene therapy industry, the company will provide specialty services in immunology, vector production and analytics, next generation sequencing and bioinformatics, and nonclinical pharmacology/toxicology studies – partnering with biotech companies to bring their products to market as effectively as possible.

Gene therapy industry pioneer Dr. Jim Wilson – whose expert team previously conducted their work in academia – serves as Chairperson of the firm.

