Franklin County Advocates Launch "Recovering Through Faith" Nonprofit to Empower Survivors of Trauma and Addiction

Co-founders Maria Carlson Noel and Gavin Roddy combine personal lived experience and digital media to provide vital mental health, faith, and recovery resources in Vermont.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Vt., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local recovery coach Maria Carlson Noel and area educator and principal Gavin Roddy have officially announced the launch of Recovering Through Faith, a Franklin County-based nonprofit organization and digital platform dedicated to supporting individuals recovering from addiction, abuse, illness, trauma, and mental illness.

Recovering Through Faith founder Maria Carlson Noel with co-developer Gavin Roddy.

Born out of a deeply meaningful collaboration between two passionate local advocates, Recovering Through Faith merges personal lived experience with digital storytelling to build a vibrant, resilient community where survivors can connect, find strength, and learn to live a beautiful life.

The driving heart of the nonprofit is Maria Carlson Noel, who courageously draws upon her own personal battles with addiction and tragedy to offer a tangible way forward for others. Through a robust digital ecosystem—encompassing a dedicated website, articles, comprehensive guides, and highly engaging social media content across Instagram and YouTube—Maria delivers practical tools and emotional support directly to those who need it most.

A central highlight of the platform is Maria's exclusive video series, "Being Human," where she openly answers community questions, breaks down the stigma surrounding mental health, and shares powerful stories of hope.

"Recovery isn't just about surviving; it's about reclaiming the beauty of life," said Maria Carlson Noel, Co-Founder. "With Recovering Through Faith, we want to show people in our Franklin County community and beyond that they are not alone. By blending spirituality, meditation, and actionable community resources, we are building a foundation of true resilience."

While Maria provides the emotional core and vision for the organization, her friend and co-founder, Gavin Roddy, brings the technical and educational framework to life. An experienced school principal and instructional leader who has already built successful digital platforms, Roddy utilized his background in content creation and digital design to build the Recovering Through Faith website and streamline its multimedia outreach.

"Maria's story and insight are incredibly powerful, and my goal was to build a digital home worthy of that message," said Gavin Roddy. "We've designed this platform not just as a repository of resources, but as an interactive space. We want to amplify voices of resilience and make sure anyone seeking help can access it seamlessly."

Rooted in the core tenets of meditation, spirituality, and accessible community resources, the platform is uniquely structured to be a collaborative space. A dedicated community contribution section allows survivors, local professionals, and community members to share their own stories, articles, and insights, fostering a peer-supported network of healing.

The Recovering Through Faith platform is now live. Individuals seeking support, resource guides, or looking to contribute their own stories of resilience are encouraged to visit the website and follow their active community on Instagram.

About Recovering Through Faith

Based in Franklin County, Vermont, Recovering Through Faith is a nonprofit organization founded by Maria Carlson Noel and Gavin Roddy. The organization provides holistic recovery tools, multimedia content, and community-driven resources for individuals healing from addiction, trauma, abuse, and mental illness, guiding them toward a fulfilling, resilient, and beautiful life.

Media Contact:

Maria Noel

4125542272

[email protected]

SOURCE Recovering Through Faith