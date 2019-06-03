Franklin County Regional Jail Inmates Now Have More Options for Connecting with Loved Ones and Using Education Services

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced the latest model of the Inspire® tablet is now live at the Franklin County Regional Jail in Frankfort, Kentucky, to provide new services to inmates and connect them with their friends and family members.

"We chose GTL Inspire tablets because they offered remote video visitation over the tablets, allowing for more communication between incarcerated individuals and their support network on the outside," said Jailer Rick Rogers, Franklin County Regional Jail. "The tablet applications will help us improve the lives of inmates and the duties of jail staff."

Franklin County will be providing communication, education, entertainment, and efficiency options via the Inspire tablets. For communication, inmates can keep in touch with loved ones via electronic messages and on-demand video visitation. VisitNow enables inmates to do video visits right from their housing units, reducing the need for inmate movement, limiting the opportunity to distribute contraband, and saving facilities manpower, time, and money. Friends and family members of inmates can create GettingOut accounts and video visit with their incarcerated loved ones via a tablet, computer, or mobile device from the comfort of their own homes.

"It's important for us that the tablet program we implemented resulted in benefits for both inmates and deputies," continued Jailer Rogers. "With the Inspire tablets, inmates can pass the time watching movies, playing games, or reading religious content. With proper security measures, their video visits can take place when it is convenient for their friends and family members. All of these items keep them occupied and out of trouble, resulting in increased safety and security within the facility, which is a benefit to my staff."

GTL's Inmate Education solutions will also be a part of the detention center's tablet program. Inmates will have access to credentialed content that covers everything from life skills to GED prep programs to advanced degree material.

"As a company, our focus is on partnering with facilities to implement the solutions that work best for them," said Matt Caesar, GTL Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions & Information Systems. "At Franklin County, we will be providing online GTL education courses and GED prep classes via the tablets, but they will be administered by Thornhill Learning Center, a local education facility that oversees all the education classes for the jail. By not forcing our customers to implement solutions in one specific way, we are giving them the ability to customize our offerings for their needs. We believe that Franklin County Regional Jail will see major benefits following the implementation of their Inspire tablet program."

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 29 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press Contact: Randy Brown

571-267-2780

media@gtl.net

SOURCE GTL

Related Links

http://www.gtl.net

