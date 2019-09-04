Franklin Eugene Attends 76th Venice International Film Festival

"I really enjoyed discussing the proper orchestration of gap financing, the seminar on Gender Equality and Inclusivity in the Film Industry, and meeting the legendary Ms. Chaz Ebert," said Mr. Eugene.

Ms. Ebert is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 18th year. "It was a complete joy to liaise with Ms. Ebert, she truly is extraordinary," added Mr. Eugene.

Franklin Eugene also graced the red carpet of the 76th Venice International Film Festival attracting the attention of media houses and paparazzi at the event, as detailed by the Repubblica and Zimbio.com. "Wow, what an honor to be on a 76 Venezia Men Best Dressed list with the likes of Brad Pitt, Jude Law, Anthony Mackie, and Vincent Cassel," stated Mr. Eugene.

Venezia 76 saw the debut of Franklin Eugene Woman's Couture with noted actress/film producer Taylor Re' Lynn gracing the Sala Grande red carpet in a Franklin Eugene designed ball gown. "Taylor is a gift to her inner circle and the wider public. It was an honor to dress her for her red carpet appearance," noted Mr. Eugene. See the gown here: Taylor Re' Lynn

About Franklin Eugene

More information about Franklin Eugene can be found at website, IMDb, and Instagram.

About Franklin Eugene International LLC

Franklin Eugene is a global design company and worldwide aspirational lifestyle platform that produces transformative experiences through men's Alta Moda (bespoke/haute couture), men's and women's Italian leather accessories, men's luxury and ready-to-wear, a select offering of high street clothing, and global humanitarian endeavor. Franklin Eugene International LLC received the Best Luxury Fashion Designer 2018 Award as part of the Global Excellence Awards sponsored by LuxLife Magazine.

Press Contact

L Taylor

971 574 9893

info@franklineugene.com

SOURCE Franklin Eugene

Related Links

https://www.franklineugene.com

