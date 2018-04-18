Franklin Eugene Celebrates Pop-Culture Icon Gilda Radner's Life Story During Opening Night at the Tribeca International Film Festival

As a kindred spirit in international pop culture, it comes as no surprise that Franklin Eugene seeks to bring to life the brave and astounding story of comedian Gilda Radner. The documentary Love, Gilda promises to be a powerful opening to the prestigious International Tribeca Film Festival held in New York City. As a leader in the arts, Gilda's comedic wisdom has been a resounding source of inspiration for women's voices everywhere. By partnering with the leading director Lisa D'Apolito and a team of like-minded talents, Franklin Eugene is humbled to attend this festival as a producer of Love, Gilda.

"It was a tremendous joy to join forces with the director early on. It is an honor to be associated with this project that brings life to Gilda Radner's iconic impact on popular culture." - Franklin Eugene, film producer for Love, Gilda

The documentary is told from the remaining voices of the comedian herself. Through a compilation of various personal effects including home movies, diary entries, interviews and more, the audience will have the opportunity to hear Gilda Radner's story in person. Her story is a tale of healing, love, and laughter in the face of adversity as she fights a battle against ovarian cancer.

Radner is best known as one of the original cast members on Saturday Night Live during the mid-to-late 70's. Most might remember her for many of her comedic personas including Roseanne Roseannadanna, Emily Litella, or Lisa Loopner. All were and are great successes that brought Radner fast recognition in the world of comedy. She later passed in 1989.

Franklin Eugene's history as a business professional, internationally acclaimed fashion designer, film producer, Global Patron of the Arts and humanitarian attracted him to this opportunity to share Gilda Radner's story with the world. A man of many talents, Mr. Eugene seeks to continue bringing influential stories to the big screen.

Love, Gilda is being shown tonight, April 18, 2018, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

To learn more about Franklin Eugene check out http://www.imdb.com/name/nm7524286/ and visit the fashion platform's website at www.franklineugene.com.

SOURCE Franklin Eugene International LLC