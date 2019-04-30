Franklin Financial Announces Nasdaq Listing

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation, the bank holding company of F&M Trust, today announced that the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market will commence with the market opening on May 1, 2019 under the ticker symbol "FRAF." The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX Market through April 30, 2019.

"Our listing on the Nasdaq is a major milestone for the company and is another strategic step in the growth of our company. We believe that listing on Nasdaq will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, increase the liquidity of our stock, broaden our shareholder base by attracting new investors and ultimately increase shareholder value," said Timothy G. Henry, President and CEO of F&M Trust.

G. Warren Elliott, Chairman of the Board for Franklin Financial Services Corporation added, "We are excited to begin this new chapter in our company's history. Listing on Nasdaq is a natural progression towards the future as we look to build long-term value for our shareholders."

The Nasdaq is the world's largest electronic stock market, listing approximately 3,600 public companies. The exchange trades more shares per day than any other U.S. equities market. It is also among the world's best-regulated stock markets, employing sophisticated surveillance systems and regulatory specialists to protect investors and provide a fair and competitive trading environment.

"We are very pleased to welcome Franklin Financial Services Corporation to Nasdaq's family of innovative, growth companies," said Andrew Hall, Managing Director of Nasdaq New Listings. "About 90 percent of listed community banks are Nasdaq listed, and we look forward to supporting Franklin Financial Services Corporation as it achieves its milestones in the years to come."

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in the rate of inflation, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

