Franklin Financial, F&M Trust Announce Appointment of New Board Member

Rzomp (pronounced "Zomp") is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Wellspan Summit Health where she has worked since 1983. A graduate from Lycoming College with a bachelor's degree in economics, Rzomp went on to earn her MBA from Shippensburg University.

Rzomp has served on the boards of directors for local organizations including the United Way of Franklin County and The Shook Home – a nonprofit retirement community based in Chambersburg.

"On behalf of F&M Trust and the Board of Directors, I am happy to welcome Kimberly to the Board. She brings a wealth of financial knowledge and experience to the corporation. Her expertise will be critical as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and build long-term shareholder value," said Timothy G. Henry, president and CEO of F&M Trust.

G. Warren Elliott, Chairman of the Board for Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust added, "We are fortunate to have someone with Kim's experience and extensive financial background joining our board. I am confident that the company will benefit from her insights, business acumen and counsel."

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors and work with this exceptional team. F&M Trust has been a community banking leader in South Central Pennsylvania for decades, and I look forward to lending my expertise and contributing to the future direction and growth of this outstanding company," said Rzomp.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com.

