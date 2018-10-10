Franklin Financial Network Announces Third Quarter Earnings Of $0.70 Per Diluted Share And ROAA Of 1.01%

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB), the parent company (the "Company") of Franklin Synergy Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $10.5 million, up 18.7% from $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share increased 7.7% to $0.70 for the third quarter of 2018 from $0.65 for the third quarter last year. Results for third quarter of 2018 include:

Return on average assets of 1.01% and return on average equity of 11.91%;

Net interest margin decreased four bps to 2.70% from 2.74% for the second quarter of 2018. The decline in margin was partially offset by a tax benefit generated during the third quarter of 2018 from the Company's investment in Tennessee Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) qualified loans and securities;

A 20.5% comparable-quarter increase in loans, including loans held for sale ("total loans"), to $2.56 billion at September 30, 2018 , and a 3.0% (12.1% annualized) sequential-quarter increase;

at , and a 3.0% (12.1% annualized) sequential-quarter increase; A 19.4% comparable-quarter increase in total deposits to $3.4 billion and 0.8% sequential-quarter decrease (-3.1% annualized) reflecting the seasonality of local government deposits, which peak in the fourth and early first quarter of each year and decline to their annual low points in the third quarter; Retail deposits (excludes local government and brokered deposits) were up 8.2% in the comparable quarter and 2.6% from the sequential quarter; and,

and 0.8% sequential-quarter decrease (-3.1% annualized) reflecting the seasonality of local government deposits, which peak in the fourth and early first quarter of each year and decline to their annual low points in the third quarter; Retail deposits (excludes local government and brokered deposits) were up 8.2% in the comparable quarter and 2.6% from the sequential quarter; and, Strong credit quality, with nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.16%; allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.88%; and net recoveries to average loans of 0.003%.

For the first nine months of 2018, net income available to common shareholders increased 19.7% to $30.8 million from $25.7 million for the first nine months of 2017. Earnings per diluted share increased 13.4% to $2.11 for the first nine months of 2018 from $1.86 for the same period in 2017.

Richard Herrington, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, "I'm pleased to report third quarter earnings per share that outpaced expectations, despite temporary headwinds in the current operating environment that contributed to a slight decrease in Net Interest Margin. We built a great deal of positive momentum in the quarter and maintained discipline in credit standards and pricing in the face of fierce competition for both loans and deposits as newer entrants into this attractive market stretch on both measures to buy market share. Thankfully, our team has seen this before and will continue to go after profitable business without sacrificing profit for the sake of growth. I am optimistic going forward as we review our pipelines and prospects.

"Contributing to third quarter results was solid growth in the loan portfolio combined with strong credit quality. Also notable was a decline in our effective tax rate, primarily due to state tax credits resulting in large part from the extension of a significant CRA-qualified loan. These contributions to earnings resulted in an improvement in all capital ratios, again positioning the Company for future growth.

"Given the strength of our capital base, we have begun the process of rotating out of securities and into continued organic loan growth to improve the earning power of our balance sheet. In addition, we will continue to evaluate potential acquisitions with strong asset quality and capital as well as attractive deposit franchises. With our sound balance sheet and strong credit quality, our investments in technology infrastructure and top-shelf talent, and an entrepreneurial and customer-centric team, we believe continued successful execution of our growth strategies will produce long-term growth in shareholder value."

Strong Asset Quality: The Company continues to differentiate itself from peers by its excellent asset quality. For the third quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses was $0.1 million, a $0.5 million decrease from the third quarter of 2017 and second quarter of 2018. Provision expense for the quarter and year to date in 2018 reflects net recoveries over the preceding year, providing an allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.88%.

Attractive, Growing, Local Markets Support Balance Sheet Expansion: Total assets increased 16.9% to $4.17 billion at quarter end from the same time in 2017 and were essentially flat with the second quarter of 2018. As noted earlier, total loans increased to $2.56 billion at the end of the third quarter, up 20.5% from the same prior-year quarter and 3.0% (12.1% annualized) sequentially.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018, increased 19.4% on a comparable-quarter basis to $3.37 billion and decreased 0.8% (3.1% annualized) sequentially, reflecting the seasonality of local government deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 24.9% and 4.0% (15.9% annualized) on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis, and interest-bearing deposits increased 18.8% on a comparable-quarter basis and 1.3% (5.0% annualized) on a sequential-quarter basis. Retail deposits, which exclude local government and brokered deposits, increased 8.2% to $1.63 billion on a comparable quarter basis and 2.6% sequentially.

Growth in Loans and Reduced Tax Rate Offset Impact of Interest Rate Environment: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 increased 9.2% to $26.6 million compared with the third quarter of 2017 and decreased 1.3% sequentially (5.1% annualized), while net interest margin was 2.70% for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 3.05% for the comparable quarter and 2.74% for the second quarter 2018. The primary factors contributing to the sequential-quarter decline in net interest margin were a 23 bps increase in cost of funds, against a 15 bps increase in yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 3.6% in the comparable quarter and 17.0% decrease from the sequential quarter. The sequential-quarter decrease in noninterest income primarily resulted from a $562 thousand quarter-over-quarter decline in gains on sales of loans, as a rising rate environment has slowed mortgage demand.

Noninterest expense was $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 19.5% comparable-quarter increase and a 1.1% sequential-quarter increase. The Company's efficiency ratio was 60.83% for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 54.77% for the third quarter of 2017 and 58.13% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in efficiency ratio was driven by a $1.7 million increase in salary expense for the comparable period and a $455 thousand increase for the sequential quarter, as the Company has taken advantage of strategic opportunities to upgrade its commercial lending, credit analysis and back office support teams.

The Company's effective income tax rate improved significantly to 9.2% for the third quarter of 2018 from 26.1% for the comparable quarter and 15.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared with 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. This decrease in effective tax rate was due to the positive impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 and the Company's investment in CITC qualified securities and loans that offer state tax credits in exchange for accepting less than market yields on projects to build low income housing.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, October 25, 2018, to discuss operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2018. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-844-378-6480. For the presentation materials and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Franklin Synergy Bank's website at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com . For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for one year, with audio available for 90 days.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expected operating results, including market share and shareholder value, strategy for growth and profitability, projected sales, gross margin and net income figures, the availability of capital resources, the effect of potential and completed acquisitions, and plans concerning products and market acceptance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "strategies" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the corporation's actual results to materially differ from those described in forward-looking statements include those discussed in Item 1A of the corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2018. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Future operating results of the corporation are impossible to predict, and no representation or warranty of any kind can be made respecting the present or future accuracy of such forward-looking statements or the ability of the corporation to meet its obligations, and no such representation or warranty is to be inferred.

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.17 billion at September 30, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 14 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Sarah Meyerrose

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 236-8344

sarah.meyerrose@franklinsynergy.com

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS (Unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 144,660 $ 251,543 Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,104 2,855 Federal funds sold — — Securities available for sale 1,115,187 999,881 Securities held to maturity (fair value 2018—$199,927 and 2017—$227,892) 204,587 214,856 Loans held for sale, at fair value 14,563 12,024 Loans 2,550,121 2,256,608 Allowance for loan losses (22,479 ) (21,247 ) Net loans 2,527,642 2,235,361 Restricted equity securities, at cost 21,793 18,492 Premises and equipment, net 11,852 11,281 Accrued interest receivable 14,391 11,947 Bank owned life insurance 54,859 49,085 Deferred tax asset 17,366 10,007 Foreclosed assets 1,853 1,503 Servicing rights, net 3,465 3,620 Goodwill 18,176 9,124 Core deposit intangible, net 1,109 1,007 Other assets 13,206 10,940 Total assets $ 4,167,813 $ 3,843,526 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 321,108 $ 272,172 Interest bearing 3,050,442 2,895,056 Total deposits 3,371,550 3,167,228 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 371,500 272,000 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements — 31,004 Subordinated notes, net 58,649 58,515 Accrued interest payable 4,726 2,769 Other liabilities 5,211 7,357 Total liabilities 3,811,636 3,538,873 Equity Preferred stock, no par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Common stock, no par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 14,525,351 and 13,237,128 issued at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 261,623 222,665 Retained earnings 119,433 88,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,982 ) (6,786 ) Total shareholders' equity 356,074 304,550 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 103 103 Total equity $ 356,177 $ 304,653 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,167,813 $ 3,843,526

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income and dividends Loans, including fees $ 34,435 $ 25,973 $ 95,541 $ 73,195 Securities: Taxable 6,460 5,041 19,476 16,358 Tax-Exempt 1,926 2,217 5,770 6,449 Dividends on restricted equity securities 313 269 916 663 Federal funds sold and other 583 280 2,197 667 Total interest income 43,717 33,780 123,900 97,332 Interest expense Deposits 14,137 7,311 37,385 19,118 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 69 92 296 309 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,867 968 4,390 2,228 Subordinated notes and other borrowings 1,082 1,083 3,246 3,239 Total interest expense 17,155 9,454 45,317 24,894 Net interest income 26,562 24,326 78,583 72,438 Provision for loan losses 136 590 1,279 3,018 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,426 23,736 77,304 69,420 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 58 39 151 114 Other service charges and fees 747 787 2,321 2,297 Net gains on sale of loans 1,379 1,517 4,759 5,918 Wealth management 705 643 2,198 1,884 Loan servicing fees, net 111 70 333 230 Gain (loss) on sale or call of securities (1 ) 350 — 470 Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets 3 (16 ) 9 (10 ) Other 440 179 1,274 554 Total noninterest income 3,442 3,569 11,045 11,457 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,723 9,011 30,179 26,172 Occupancy and equipment 2,933 2,399 8,412 6,689 FDIC assessment expense 1,020 900 2,458 2,675 Marketing 306 192 855 744 Professional fees 1,023 821 3,254 2,558 Amortization of core deposit intangible 169 115 455 363 Other 2,077 1,840 6,176 5,636 Total noninterest expense 18,251 15,278 51,789 44,837 Income before income tax expense 11,617 12,027 36,560 36,040 Income tax expense 1,068 3,138 5,790 10,343 Net income 10,549 8,889 30,770 25,697 Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest — — (8 ) (8 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,549 $ 8,889 $ 30,762 $ 25,689 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 2.19 $ 1.96 Diluted 0.70 0.65 2.11 1.86

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES — ANALYSIS OF YIELDS & RATES (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Average Balance(7) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate Average Balance(7) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate ASSETS: Loans(1)(6) $ 2,528,604 $ 34,457 5.41 % $ 2,049,575 $ 26,006 5.03 % Securities available for sale(6) 1,133,536 7,141 2.50 % 972,988 6,405 2.61 % Securities held to maturity(6) 207,419 1,924 3.68 % 220,313 2,283 4.11 % Dividends on restricted equity securities 21,067 313 5.89 % 17,396 269 6.13 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,113 16 2.04 % 2,412 9 1.48 % Federal funds sold and other(2) 107,872 567 2.09 % 88,737 271 1.21 % TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS $ 4,001,611 $ 44,418 4.40 % $ 3,351,421 $ 35,243 4.17 % Allowance for loan losses (22,588 ) (18,891 ) All other assets 153,478 94,334 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,132,501 $ 3,426,864 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits: Interest checking $ 790,733 $ 3,406 1.71 % $ 552,502 $ 1,285 0.92 % Money market 736,157 3,489 1.88 % 604,416 1,703 1.12 % Savings 46,589 34 0.29 % 54,921 42 0.30 % Time deposits 1,466,903 7,208 1.95 % 1,259,452 4,281 1.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 351,228 1,867 2.11 % 289,228 968 1.33 % Federal funds purchased and other(3) 12,805 69 2.14 % 37,374 92 0.98 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings 58,622 1,082 7.32 % 58,444 1,083 7.35 % TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES $ 3,463,037 $ 17,155 1.97% $ 2,856,337 $ 9,454 1.31 % Demand deposits 305,432 261,127 Other liabilities 12,739 11,312 Total equity 351,293 298,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,132,501 $ 3,426,864 NET INTEREST SPREAD(4) 2.44 % 2.86 % NET INTEREST INCOME $ 27,263 $ 25,789 NET INTEREST MARGIN(5) 2.70 % 3.05 %

(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances. (2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Includes repurchase agreements. (4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (6) Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis. (7) Average balances are average daily balances.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Average Balance(7) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate Average Balance(7) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate ASSETS: Loans(1)(6) $ 2,433,683 $ 95,601 5.25 % $ 1,975,592 $ 73,274 4.96 % Securities available for sale(6) 1,135,915 21,372 2.52 % 1,002,118 19,958 2.66 % Securities held to maturity(6) 211,031 5,915 3.75 % 224,174 7,012 4.18 % Dividends on restricted equity securities 20,123 916 6.09 % 15,830 663 5.60 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions 3,130 46 1.96 % 2,178 24 1.47 % Federal funds sold and other(2) 164,027 2,151 1.75 % 84,666 643 1.02 % TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS $ 3,967,909 $ 126,001 4.25 % $ 3,304,558 $ 101,574 4.11 % Allowance for loan losses (22,092 ) (18,182 ) All other assets 146,044 92,425 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,091,861 $ 3,378,801 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits: Interest checking $ 856,299 $ 9,901 1.55 % $ 631,582 $ 3,586 0.76 % Money market 750,857 9,137 1.63 % 608,670 4,412 0.97 % Savings 48,265 109 0.30 % 55,569 127 0.31 % Time deposits 1,385,931 18,238 1.76 % 1,196,675 10,993 1.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 326,418 4,390 1.80 % 242,549 2,228 1.23 % Federal funds purchased and other(3) 25,056 296 1.58 % 45,745 309 0.90 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings 58,577 3,246 7.41 % 58,398 3,239 7.42 % TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES $ 3,451,403 $ 45,317 1.76 % $ 2,839,188 $ 24,894 1.17 % Demand deposits 296,893 246,675 Other liabilities 12,940 7,358 Total equity 330,625 285,580 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,091,861 $ 3,378,801 NET INTEREST SPREAD(4) 2.49 % 2.94 % NET INTEREST INCOME $ 80,684 $ 76,680 NET INTEREST MARGIN(5) 2.72 % 3.10 %

(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances. (2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Includes repurchase agreements. (4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (6) Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis. (7) Average balances are average daily balances.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. SUMMARY QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages) As of and for the three months ended Sept 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2017 Income Statement Data ($): Interest income 43,717 42,136 38,047 35,121 33,780 Interest expense 17,155 15,231 12,931 10,513 9,454 Net interest income 26,562 26,905 25,116 24,608 24,326 Provision for loan losses 136 570 573 1,295 590 Noninterest income 3,442 4,147 3,456 3,264 3,569 Noninterest expense 18,251 18,050 15,488 15,987 15,278 Net income before taxes 11,617 12,432 12,511 10,590 12,027 Income tax expense 1,068 2,263 2,459 8,188 3,138 Net income 10,549 10,169 10,052 2,402 8,889 Earnings before interest and taxes 28,722 27,663 25,442 21,103 21,481 Net income available to common shareholders 10,549 10,161 10,052 2,394 8,889 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,077,291 14,981,440 13,766,394 13,767,949 13,773,539 Earnings per share, basic 0.73 0.71 0.76 0.18 0.67 Earnings per share, diluted 0.70 0.68 0.73 0.17 0.65 Profitability (%) Return on average assets 1.01 0.98 1.03 0.26 1.03 Return on average equity 11.91 11.99 13.60 3.13 11.83 Return on average tangible common equity(4) 12.61 12.72 14.07 3.22 12.26 Efficiency ratio(4) 60.83 58.13 54.21 57.36 54.77 Net interest margin(1) 2.70 2.74 2.71 2.92 3.05 Balance Sheet Data ($): Loans (including HFS) 2,564,684 2,488,862 2,322,889 2,268,632 2,127,753 Loan loss reserve 22,479 22,341 21,738 21,247 19,944 Cash 144,660 176,870 246,164 251,543 155,842 Securities 1,319,774 1,357,918 1,399,801 1,214,737 1,198,049 Goodwill 18,176 18,176 9,124 9,124 9,124 Intangible assets (Sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights) 1,151 1,323 950 1,057 1,170 Assets 4,167,813 4,165,238 4,083,663 3,843,526 3,565,278 Deposits 3,371,550 3,398,025 3,355,153 3,167,228 2,824,825 Liabilities 3,811,636 3,817,076 3,778,798 3,538,873 3,261,581 Total equity 356,177 348,162 304,865 304,653 303,697 Common equity 356,074 348,059 304,762 304,550 303,594 Tangible common shareholders' equity(4) 336,747 328,560 294,688 294,369 293,300 Asset Quality (%) Nonperforming loans / total loans(2) 0.16 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.14 Nonperforming assets / (total loans(2) + foreclosed assets) 0.23 0.21 0.22 0.20 0.21 Loan loss reserve / total loans(2) 0.88 0.90 0.94 0.94 0.94 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 (0.0) 0.01 0.00 (0.13 ) Capital (%) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets(4) 8.12 7.93 7.23 7.68 8.25 Leverage ratio(3) 8.70 8.31 7.80 8.25 8.58 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(3) 12.24 12.14 11.45 11.37 11.58 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 12.24 12.14 11.45 11.37 11.58 Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 15.02 14.98 14.42 14.40 14.68

(1) Net interest margins shown in the table above include tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust interest income on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis. (2) Total loans in this ratio exclude loans held for sale. (3) Capital ratios come from the Company's regulatory filings with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and for September 30, 2018 the ratios are estimates since the Company's quarterly regulatory reports have not yet been filed. (4) See Non-GAAP table in the pages that follow.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial data included in this earnings release and our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance:

"Common shareholders' equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;

"Tangible common shareholders' equity" is common shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;

Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Tangible common shareholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity; and

"Efficiency ratio" is defined as noninterest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

(Amounts in thousands, except share/per share data and percentages) As of or for the Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Sept 30, 2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 356,074 $ 348,059 $ 304,762 $ 304,550 $ 303,594 Less: Preferred stock — — — — — Total common shareholders' equity 356,074 348,059 304,762 304,550 303,594 Common shares outstanding 14,525,351 14,480,240 13,258,142 13,237,128 13,209,055 Book value per share $ 24.51 $ 24.04 $ 22.99 $ 23.01 $ 22.98 Total common shareholders' equity $ 356,074 $ 348,059 $ 304,762 $ 304,550 $ 303,594 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,327 19,499 10,074 10,181 10,294 Tangible common shareholders' equity 336,747 328,560 294,688 294,369 293,300 Common shares outstanding 14,525,351 14,480,240 13,258,142 13,237,128 13,209,055 Tangible book value per share $ 23.18 $ 22.69 $ 22.23 $ 22.24 $ 22.20 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 336,747 $ 328,560 $ 294,688 $ 294,369 $ 293,300 Divided by: tangible assets Total assets 4,167,813 4,165,238 4,083,663 3,844,356 3,565,278 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,327 19,499 10,074 10,181 10,294 Tangible assets 4,148,486 4,145,739 4,073,589 3,834,175 3,554,984 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.12 % 7.93 % 7.23 % 7.68 % 8.25 % Average total common shareholders' equity $ 351,293 $ 340,175 $ 299,840 $ 304,847 $ 298,088 Less: Average Preferred stock — — — — — Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,433 19,860 10,136 10,247 10,321 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 331,860 320,315 289,704 294,600 287,767 Net income available to common shareholders 10,549 10,161 10,052 2,394 8,889 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 331,860 320,315 289,704 294,600 287,767 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 12.61% 12.72 % 14.07 % 3.22 % 12.26 % Efficiency Ratio: Net interest income $ 26,562 $ 26,905 $ 25,116 $ 24,608 $ 24,326 Noninterest income 3,442 4,147 3,456 3,264 3,569 Operating revenue 30,004 31,052 28,572 27,872 27,895 Expense Total noninterest expense 18,251 18,050 15,488 15,987 15,278 Efficiency ratio 60.83 % 58.13 % 54.21 % 57.36 % 54.77 %

SOURCE Franklin Financial Network, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.FranklinSynergyBank.com

