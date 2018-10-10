Franklin Financial Network Announces Third Quarter Earnings Of $0.70 Per Diluted Share And ROAA Of 1.01%
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB), the parent company (the "Company") of Franklin Synergy Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $10.5 million, up 18.7% from $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share increased 7.7% to $0.70 for the third quarter of 2018 from $0.65 for the third quarter last year. Results for third quarter of 2018 include:
- Return on average assets of 1.01% and return on average equity of 11.91%;
- Net interest margin decreased four bps to 2.70% from 2.74% for the second quarter of 2018. The decline in margin was partially offset by a tax benefit generated during the third quarter of 2018 from the Company's investment in Tennessee Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) qualified loans and securities;
- A 20.5% comparable-quarter increase in loans, including loans held for sale ("total loans"), to $2.56 billion at September 30, 2018, and a 3.0% (12.1% annualized) sequential-quarter increase;
- A 19.4% comparable-quarter increase in total deposits to $3.4 billion and 0.8% sequential-quarter decrease (-3.1% annualized) reflecting the seasonality of local government deposits, which peak in the fourth and early first quarter of each year and decline to their annual low points in the third quarter; Retail deposits (excludes local government and brokered deposits) were up 8.2% in the comparable quarter and 2.6% from the sequential quarter; and,
- Strong credit quality, with nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.16%; allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.88%; and net recoveries to average loans of 0.003%.
For the first nine months of 2018, net income available to common shareholders increased 19.7% to $30.8 million from $25.7 million for the first nine months of 2017. Earnings per diluted share increased 13.4% to $2.11 for the first nine months of 2018 from $1.86 for the same period in 2017.
Richard Herrington, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, "I'm pleased to report third quarter earnings per share that outpaced expectations, despite temporary headwinds in the current operating environment that contributed to a slight decrease in Net Interest Margin. We built a great deal of positive momentum in the quarter and maintained discipline in credit standards and pricing in the face of fierce competition for both loans and deposits as newer entrants into this attractive market stretch on both measures to buy market share. Thankfully, our team has seen this before and will continue to go after profitable business without sacrificing profit for the sake of growth. I am optimistic going forward as we review our pipelines and prospects.
"Contributing to third quarter results was solid growth in the loan portfolio combined with strong credit quality. Also notable was a decline in our effective tax rate, primarily due to state tax credits resulting in large part from the extension of a significant CRA-qualified loan. These contributions to earnings resulted in an improvement in all capital ratios, again positioning the Company for future growth.
"Given the strength of our capital base, we have begun the process of rotating out of securities and into continued organic loan growth to improve the earning power of our balance sheet. In addition, we will continue to evaluate potential acquisitions with strong asset quality and capital as well as attractive deposit franchises. With our sound balance sheet and strong credit quality, our investments in technology infrastructure and top-shelf talent, and an entrepreneurial and customer-centric team, we believe continued successful execution of our growth strategies will produce long-term growth in shareholder value."
Strong Asset Quality: The Company continues to differentiate itself from peers by its excellent asset quality. For the third quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses was $0.1 million, a $0.5 million decrease from the third quarter of 2017 and second quarter of 2018. Provision expense for the quarter and year to date in 2018 reflects net recoveries over the preceding year, providing an allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, of 0.88%.
Attractive, Growing, Local Markets Support Balance Sheet Expansion: Total assets increased 16.9% to $4.17 billion at quarter end from the same time in 2017 and were essentially flat with the second quarter of 2018. As noted earlier, total loans increased to $2.56 billion at the end of the third quarter, up 20.5% from the same prior-year quarter and 3.0% (12.1% annualized) sequentially.
Total deposits at September 30, 2018, increased 19.4% on a comparable-quarter basis to $3.37 billion and decreased 0.8% (3.1% annualized) sequentially, reflecting the seasonality of local government deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 24.9% and 4.0% (15.9% annualized) on a comparable- and sequential-quarter basis, and interest-bearing deposits increased 18.8% on a comparable-quarter basis and 1.3% (5.0% annualized) on a sequential-quarter basis. Retail deposits, which exclude local government and brokered deposits, increased 8.2% to $1.63 billion on a comparable quarter basis and 2.6% sequentially.
Growth in Loans and Reduced Tax Rate Offset Impact of Interest Rate Environment: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 increased 9.2% to $26.6 million compared with the third quarter of 2017 and decreased 1.3% sequentially (5.1% annualized), while net interest margin was 2.70% for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 3.05% for the comparable quarter and 2.74% for the second quarter 2018. The primary factors contributing to the sequential-quarter decline in net interest margin were a 23 bps increase in cost of funds, against a 15 bps increase in yield on interest-earning assets.
Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 3.6% in the comparable quarter and 17.0% decrease from the sequential quarter. The sequential-quarter decrease in noninterest income primarily resulted from a $562 thousand quarter-over-quarter decline in gains on sales of loans, as a rising rate environment has slowed mortgage demand.
Noninterest expense was $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 19.5% comparable-quarter increase and a 1.1% sequential-quarter increase. The Company's efficiency ratio was 60.83% for the third quarter of 2018, compared with 54.77% for the third quarter of 2017 and 58.13% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in efficiency ratio was driven by a $1.7 million increase in salary expense for the comparable period and a $455 thousand increase for the sequential quarter, as the Company has taken advantage of strategic opportunities to upgrade its commercial lending, credit analysis and back office support teams.
The Company's effective income tax rate improved significantly to 9.2% for the third quarter of 2018 from 26.1% for the comparable quarter and 15.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared with 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. This decrease in effective tax rate was due to the positive impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 and the Company's investment in CITC qualified securities and loans that offer state tax credits in exchange for accepting less than market yields on projects to build low income housing.
|
FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$ 144,660
|
$ 251,543
|
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
|
3,104
|
2,855
|
Federal funds sold
|
—
|
—
|
Securities available for sale
|
1,115,187
|
999,881
|
Securities held to maturity (fair value 2018—$199,927 and 2017—$227,892)
|
204,587
|
214,856
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
14,563
|
12,024
|
Loans
|
2,550,121
|
2,256,608
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(22,479 )
|
(21,247 )
|
Net loans
|
2,527,642
|
2,235,361
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
|
21,793
|
18,492
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
11,852
|
11,281
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
14,391
|
11,947
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
54,859
|
49,085
|
Deferred tax asset
|
17,366
|
10,007
|
Foreclosed assets
|
1,853
|
1,503
|
Servicing rights, net
|
3,465
|
3,620
|
Goodwill
|
18,176
|
9,124
|
Core deposit intangible, net
|
1,109
|
1,007
|
Other assets
|
13,206
|
10,940
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,167,813
|
$ 3,843,526
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Non-interest bearing
|
$ 321,108
|
$ 272,172
|
Interest bearing
|
3,050,442
|
2,895,056
|
Total deposits
|
3,371,550
|
3,167,228
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
371,500
|
272,000
|
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
—
|
31,004
|
Subordinated notes, net
|
58,649
|
58,515
|
Accrued interest payable
|
4,726
|
2,769
|
Other liabilities
|
5,211
|
7,357
|
Total liabilities
|
3,811,636
|
3,538,873
|
Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, no par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 14,525,351 and 13,237,128 issued at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
261,623
|
222,665
|
Retained earnings
|
119,433
|
88,671
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(24,982 )
|
(6,786 )
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
356,074
|
304,550
|
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|
103
|
103
|
Total equity
|
$ 356,177
|
$ 304,653
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 4,167,813
|
$ 3,843,526
|
FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest income and dividends
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 34,435
|
$ 25,973
|
$ 95,541
|
$ 73,195
|
Securities:
|
Taxable
|
6,460
|
5,041
|
19,476
|
16,358
|
Tax-Exempt
|
1,926
|
2,217
|
5,770
|
6,449
|
Dividends on restricted equity securities
|
313
|
269
|
916
|
663
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
583
|
280
|
2,197
|
667
|
Total interest income
|
43,717
|
33,780
|
123,900
|
97,332
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
14,137
|
7,311
|
37,385
|
19,118
|
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
69
|
92
|
296
|
309
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,867
|
968
|
4,390
|
2,228
|
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
|
1,082
|
1,083
|
3,246
|
3,239
|
Total interest expense
|
17,155
|
9,454
|
45,317
|
24,894
|
Net interest income
|
26,562
|
24,326
|
78,583
|
72,438
|
Provision for loan losses
|
136
|
590
|
1,279
|
3,018
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
26,426
|
23,736
|
77,304
|
69,420
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
58
|
39
|
151
|
114
|
Other service charges and fees
|
747
|
787
|
2,321
|
2,297
|
Net gains on sale of loans
|
1,379
|
1,517
|
4,759
|
5,918
|
Wealth management
|
705
|
643
|
2,198
|
1,884
|
Loan servicing fees, net
|
111
|
70
|
333
|
230
|
Gain (loss) on sale or call of securities
|
(1 )
|
350
|
—
|
470
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
|
3
|
(16 )
|
9
|
(10 )
|
Other
|
440
|
179
|
1,274
|
554
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,442
|
3,569
|
11,045
|
11,457
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
10,723
|
9,011
|
30,179
|
26,172
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,933
|
2,399
|
8,412
|
6,689
|
FDIC assessment expense
|
1,020
|
900
|
2,458
|
2,675
|
Marketing
|
306
|
192
|
855
|
744
|
Professional fees
|
1,023
|
821
|
3,254
|
2,558
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
169
|
115
|
455
|
363
|
Other
|
2,077
|
1,840
|
6,176
|
5,636
|
Total noninterest expense
|
18,251
|
15,278
|
51,789
|
44,837
|
Income before income tax expense
|
11,617
|
12,027
|
36,560
|
36,040
|
Income tax expense
|
1,068
|
3,138
|
5,790
|
10,343
|
Net income
|
10,549
|
8,889
|
30,770
|
25,697
|
Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|
—
|
—
|
(8 )
|
(8 )
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 10,549
|
$ 8,889
|
$ 30,762
|
$ 25,689
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 1.96
|
Diluted
|
0.70
|
0.65
|
2.11
|
1.86
|
FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.
|
AVERAGE BALANCES — ANALYSIS OF YIELDS & RATES (UNAUDITED)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Average
Balance(7)
|
Interest
Inc / Exp
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
Average
Balance(7)
|
Interest
Inc / Exp
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
ASSETS:
|
Loans(1)(6)
|
$ 2,528,604
|
$ 34,457
|
5.41 %
|
$ 2,049,575
|
$ 26,006
|
5.03 %
|
Securities available for sale(6)
|
1,133,536
|
7,141
|
2.50 %
|
972,988
|
6,405
|
2.61 %
|
Securities held to maturity(6)
|
207,419
|
1,924
|
3.68 %
|
220,313
|
2,283
|
4.11 %
|
Dividends on restricted equity securities
|
21,067
|
313
|
5.89 %
|
17,396
|
269
|
6.13 %
|
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
|
3,113
|
16
|
2.04 %
|
2,412
|
9
|
1.48 %
|
Federal funds sold and other(2)
|
107,872
|
567
|
2.09 %
|
88,737
|
271
|
1.21 %
|
TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
$ 4,001,611
|
$ 44,418
|
4.40 %
|
$ 3,351,421
|
$ 35,243
|
4.17 %
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(22,588 )
|
(18,891 )
|
All other assets
|
153,478
|
94,334
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 4,132,501
|
$ 3,426,864
|
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Interest checking
|
$ 790,733
|
$ 3,406
|
1.71 %
|
$ 552,502
|
$ 1,285
|
0.92 %
|
Money market
|
736,157
|
3,489
|
1.88 %
|
604,416
|
1,703
|
1.12 %
|
Savings
|
46,589
|
34
|
0.29 %
|
54,921
|
42
|
0.30 %
|
Time deposits
|
1,466,903
|
7,208
|
1.95 %
|
1,259,452
|
4,281
|
1.35 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
351,228
|
1,867
|
2.11 %
|
289,228
|
968
|
1.33 %
|
Federal funds purchased and other(3)
|
12,805
|
69
|
2.14 %
|
37,374
|
92
|
0.98 %
|
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
|
58,622
|
1,082
|
7.32 %
|
58,444
|
1,083
|
7.35 %
|
TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
$ 3,463,037
|
$ 17,155
|
1.97%
|
$ 2,856,337
|
$ 9,454
|
1.31 %
|
Demand deposits
|
305,432
|
261,127
|
Other liabilities
|
12,739
|
11,312
|
Total equity
|
351,293
|
298,088
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$ 4,132,501
|
$ 3,426,864
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD(4)
|
2.44 %
|
2.86 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$ 27,263
|
$ 25,789
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN(5)
|
2.70 %
|
3.05 %
|
(1)
|
Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.
|
(2)
|
Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank.
|
(3)
|
Includes repurchase agreements.
|
(4)
|
Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(5)
|
Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
|
(6)
|
Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis.
|
(7)
|
Average balances are average daily balances.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Average
Balance(7)
|
Interest
Inc / Exp
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
Average
Balance(7)
|
Interest
Inc / Exp
|
Average
Yield / Rate
|
ASSETS:
|
Loans(1)(6)
|
$ 2,433,683
|
$ 95,601
|
5.25 %
|
$ 1,975,592
|
$ 73,274
|
4.96 %
|
Securities available for sale(6)
|
1,135,915
|
21,372
|
2.52 %
|
1,002,118
|
19,958
|
2.66 %
|
Securities held to maturity(6)
|
211,031
|
5,915
|
3.75 %
|
224,174
|
7,012
|
4.18 %
|
Dividends on restricted equity securities
|
20,123
|
916
|
6.09 %
|
15,830
|
663
|
5.60 %
|
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
|
3,130
|
46
|
1.96 %
|
2,178
|
24
|
1.47 %
|
Federal funds sold and other(2)
|
164,027
|
2,151
|
1.75 %
|
84,666
|
643
|
1.02 %
|
TOTAL INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
$ 3,967,909
|
$ 126,001
|
4.25 %
|
$ 3,304,558
|
$ 101,574
|
4.11 %
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(22,092 )
|
(18,182 )
|
All other assets
|
146,044
|
92,425
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 4,091,861
|
$ 3,378,801
|
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Interest checking
|
$ 856,299
|
$ 9,901
|
1.55 %
|
$ 631,582
|
$ 3,586
|
0.76 %
|
Money market
|
750,857
|
9,137
|
1.63 %
|
608,670
|
4,412
|
0.97 %
|
Savings
|
48,265
|
109
|
0.30 %
|
55,569
|
127
|
0.31 %
|
Time deposits
|
1,385,931
|
18,238
|
1.76 %
|
1,196,675
|
10,993
|
1.23 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
326,418
|
4,390
|
1.80 %
|
242,549
|
2,228
|
1.23 %
|
Federal funds purchased and other(3)
|
25,056
|
296
|
1.58 %
|
45,745
|
309
|
0.90 %
|
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
|
58,577
|
3,246
|
7.41 %
|
58,398
|
3,239
|
7.42 %
|
TOTAL INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
$ 3,451,403
|
$ 45,317
|
1.76 %
|
$ 2,839,188
|
$ 24,894
|
1.17 %
|
Demand deposits
|
296,893
|
246,675
|
Other liabilities
|
12,940
|
7,358
|
Total equity
|
330,625
|
285,580
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$ 4,091,861
|
$ 3,378,801
|
NET INTEREST SPREAD(4)
|
2.49 %
|
2.94 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
$ 80,684
|
$ 76,680
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN(5)
|
2.72 %
|
3.10 %
|
(1)
|
Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.
|
(2)
|
Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank.
|
(3)
|
Includes repurchase agreements.
|
(4)
|
Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(5)
|
Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
|
(6)
|
Interest income and rates include the effects of tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable basis.
|
(7)
|
Average balances are average daily balances.
|
FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC.
|
SUMMARY QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
Sept 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sept 30,
|
Income Statement Data ($):
|
Interest income
|
43,717
|
42,136
|
38,047
|
35,121
|
33,780
|
Interest expense
|
17,155
|
15,231
|
12,931
|
10,513
|
9,454
|
Net interest income
|
26,562
|
26,905
|
25,116
|
24,608
|
24,326
|
Provision for loan losses
|
136
|
570
|
573
|
1,295
|
590
|
Noninterest income
|
3,442
|
4,147
|
3,456
|
3,264
|
3,569
|
Noninterest expense
|
18,251
|
18,050
|
15,488
|
15,987
|
15,278
|
Net income before taxes
|
11,617
|
12,432
|
12,511
|
10,590
|
12,027
|
Income tax expense
|
1,068
|
2,263
|
2,459
|
8,188
|
3,138
|
Net income
|
10,549
|
10,169
|
10,052
|
2,402
|
8,889
|
Earnings before interest and taxes
|
28,722
|
27,663
|
25,442
|
21,103
|
21,481
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
10,549
|
10,161
|
10,052
|
2,394
|
8,889
|
Weighted average diluted common shares
|
15,077,291
|
14,981,440
|
13,766,394
|
13,767,949
|
13,773,539
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
0.73
|
0.71
|
0.76
|
0.18
|
0.67
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
0.70
|
0.68
|
0.73
|
0.17
|
0.65
|
Profitability (%)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.01
|
0.98
|
1.03
|
0.26
|
1.03
|
Return on average equity
|
11.91
|
11.99
|
13.60
|
3.13
|
11.83
|
Return on average tangible common equity(4)
|
12.61
|
12.72
|
14.07
|
3.22
|
12.26
|
Efficiency ratio(4)
|
60.83
|
58.13
|
54.21
|
57.36
|
54.77
|
Net interest margin(1)
|
2.70
|
2.74
|
2.71
|
2.92
|
3.05
|
Balance Sheet Data ($):
|
Loans (including HFS)
|
2,564,684
|
2,488,862
|
2,322,889
|
2,268,632
|
2,127,753
|
Loan loss reserve
|
22,479
|
22,341
|
21,738
|
21,247
|
19,944
|
Cash
|
144,660
|
176,870
|
246,164
|
251,543
|
155,842
|
Securities
|
1,319,774
|
1,357,918
|
1,399,801
|
1,214,737
|
1,198,049
|
Goodwill
|
18,176
|
18,176
|
9,124
|
9,124
|
9,124
|
Intangible assets (Sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights)
|
1,151
|
1,323
|
950
|
1,057
|
1,170
|
Assets
|
4,167,813
|
4,165,238
|
4,083,663
|
3,843,526
|
3,565,278
|
Deposits
|
3,371,550
|
3,398,025
|
3,355,153
|
3,167,228
|
2,824,825
|
Liabilities
|
3,811,636
|
3,817,076
|
3,778,798
|
3,538,873
|
3,261,581
|
Total equity
|
356,177
|
348,162
|
304,865
|
304,653
|
303,697
|
Common equity
|
356,074
|
348,059
|
304,762
|
304,550
|
303,594
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity(4)
|
336,747
|
328,560
|
294,688
|
294,369
|
293,300
|
Asset Quality (%)
|
Nonperforming loans / total loans(2)
|
0.16
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
Nonperforming assets / (total loans(2) + foreclosed assets)
|
0.23
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
0.20
|
0.21
|
Loan loss reserve / total loans(2)
|
0.88
|
0.90
|
0.94
|
0.94
|
0.94
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
|
0.00
|
(0.0)
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
(0.13 )
|
Capital (%)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets(4)
|
8.12
|
7.93
|
7.23
|
7.68
|
8.25
|
Leverage ratio(3)
|
8.70
|
8.31
|
7.80
|
8.25
|
8.58
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(3)
|
12.24
|
12.14
|
11.45
|
11.37
|
11.58
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)
|
12.24
|
12.14
|
11.45
|
11.37
|
11.58
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)
|
15.02
|
14.98
|
14.42
|
14.40
|
14.68
|
(1)
|
Net interest margins shown in the table above include tax-equivalent adjustments to adjust interest income on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis.
|
(2)
|
Total loans in this ratio exclude loans held for sale.
|
(3)
|
Capital ratios come from the Company's regulatory filings with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and for September 30, 2018 the ratios are estimates since the Company's quarterly regulatory reports have not yet been filed.
|
(4)
|
See Non-GAAP table in the pages that follow.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial data included in this earnings release and our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance:
- "Common shareholders' equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;
- "Tangible common shareholders' equity" is common shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;
- Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;
- "Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;
- "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;
- "Tangible common shareholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;
- "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity; and
- "Efficiency ratio" is defined as noninterest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share/per share data and percentages)
|
As of or for the Three Months Ended
|
Sept 30,
2018
|
Jun 30,
2018
|
Mar 31,
2018
|
Dec 31,
2017
|
Sept 30,
2017
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 356,074
|
$ 348,059
|
$ 304,762
|
$ 304,550
|
$ 303,594
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total common shareholders' equity
|
356,074
|
348,059
|
304,762
|
304,550
|
303,594
|
Common shares outstanding
|
14,525,351
|
14,480,240
|
13,258,142
|
13,237,128
|
13,209,055
|
Book value per share
|
$ 24.51
|
$ 24.04
|
$ 22.99
|
$ 23.01
|
$ 22.98
|
Total common shareholders' equity
|
$ 356,074
|
$ 348,059
|
$ 304,762
|
$ 304,550
|
$ 303,594
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
19,327
|
19,499
|
10,074
|
10,181
|
10,294
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
336,747
|
328,560
|
294,688
|
294,369
|
293,300
|
Common shares outstanding
|
14,525,351
|
14,480,240
|
13,258,142
|
13,237,128
|
13,209,055
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 23.18
|
$ 22.69
|
$ 22.23
|
$ 22.24
|
$ 22.20
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$ 336,747
|
$ 328,560
|
$ 294,688
|
$ 294,369
|
$ 293,300
|
Divided by: tangible assets
|
Total assets
|
4,167,813
|
4,165,238
|
4,083,663
|
3,844,356
|
3,565,278
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
19,327
|
19,499
|
10,074
|
10,181
|
10,294
|
Tangible assets
|
4,148,486
|
4,145,739
|
4,073,589
|
3,834,175
|
3,554,984
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
|
8.12 %
|
7.93 %
|
7.23 %
|
7.68 %
|
8.25 %
|
Average total common shareholders' equity
|
$ 351,293
|
$ 340,175
|
$ 299,840
|
$ 304,847
|
$ 298,088
|
Less: Average Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
19,433
|
19,860
|
10,136
|
10,247
|
10,321
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
|
331,860
|
320,315
|
289,704
|
294,600
|
287,767
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
10,549
|
10,161
|
10,052
|
2,394
|
8,889
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
|
331,860
|
320,315
|
289,704
|
294,600
|
287,767
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
|
12.61%
|
12.72 %
|
14.07 %
|
3.22 %
|
12.26 %
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 26,562
|
$ 26,905
|
$ 25,116
|
$ 24,608
|
$ 24,326
|
Noninterest income
|
3,442
|
4,147
|
3,456
|
3,264
|
3,569
|
Operating revenue
|
30,004
|
31,052
|
28,572
|
27,872
|
27,895
|
Expense
|
Total noninterest expense
|
18,251
|
18,050
|
15,488
|
15,987
|
15,278
|
Efficiency ratio
|
60.83 %
|
58.13 %
|
54.21 %
|
57.36 %
|
54.77 %
