Franklin Financial Network, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.04 Per Share

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: FSB), parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2019.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, J. Myers Jones, III, commented, "We are pleased to once again return a portion of our capital to our shareholders through a quarterly dividend. Thanks to our financial strength, as reflected in our strong balance sheet and net interest margin expansion, we're able to continue our investments in future growth, while also rewarding our shareholders."

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee‑chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.1 billion at June 30, 2019, the Bank currently operates through 15 branches in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial‑100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

