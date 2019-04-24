Franklin Financial Network Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: FSB), parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2018. When adjusted for one-time, non-core items, core net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million, or $0.41 per core diluted common share.

Interim Chief Executive Officer, J. Myers Jones, III, stated, "During the first quarter, our team was able to accelerate our balance sheet rotation and optimization strategies, driven by favorable bond market conditions and robust customer loan demand. We are very pleased to have achieved 21.6% annualized loan growth in the quarter, demonstrating our ability to be nimble and capitalize on core customer-driven loan projects."

Jones continued, "Further, our commitment to remixing and optimizing our balance sheet is evidenced by a 34.4% reduction in the size of our investment portfolio from the first quarter of last year, as well as the 40.2% annualized reduction in our brokered deposit portfolio. Our team will continue the execution of our strategic plan with our focus on balancing profitability and growth."

Key Highlights and Recent Developments

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) expanded 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 2.80% as a result of core customer loan growth and the early stages of balance sheet actions taking hold

Strategically planned balance sheet rotation of $300 million of lower-yielding securities into higher-yielding assets more than 70% complete

of lower-yielding securities into higher-yielding assets more than 70% complete Customer-driven loan growth of $142 million , or 21.6% annualized from the fourth quarter of 2018

, or 21.6% annualized from the fourth quarter of 2018 Annualized core deposit growth, retail and reciprocal deposits, of 25.6% and an annualized reduction of brokered deposits of 40.2%

Total reduction in securities portfolio of $482 million from a year ago, or 34.4%, year-over-year, enabled by favorable bond market conditions

from a year ago, or 34.4%, year-over-year, enabled by favorable bond market conditions Core net income of $6.1 million after a $5.1 million pre-tax loan loss provision expense, driving core ROAA of 0.59%

after a pre-tax loan loss provision expense, driving core ROAA of 0.59% Tangible book value per share of $25.00 , which represents a 12.5% year-over-year increase

, which represents a 12.5% year-over-year increase Upon Richard Herrington's retirement, J. Myers Jones, III was appointed Interim CEO

Performance Summary





Reported GAAP Results Non-GAAP "Core" Results(1) (dollars in thousands, except share data) 1Q 2019

4Q 2018

1Q 2018

1Q 2019

4Q 2018

1Q 2018 Net Interest Income $ 27,420

$ 26,921

$ 25,116

$ 27,420

$ 26,921

$ 25,116 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.80%

2.69%

2.71%

2.80%

2.69%

2.71% Provision for Loan Losses $ 5,055

$ 975

$ 573

$ 5,055

$ 975

$ 573 Net Charge-offs / Average Loans 0.10%

0.00%

0.01%

0.10%

0.00%

0.01% Non-interest Income $ 3,486

$ (384)

$ 3,456

$ 3,486

$ 3,776

$ 3,456 Noninterest Expense $ 22,616

$ 21,689

$ 15,488

$ 18,473

$ 18,538

$ 15,488 Efficiency Ratio 73.2%

81.7%

54.2%

59.8%

60.4%

54.2% Pre-tax Income $ 3,235

$ 3,873

$ 12,511

$ 7,378

$ 11,184

$ 12,511 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 2,901

$ 3,743

$ 10,052

$ 6,103

$ 9,178

$ 10,052























Diluted EPS $ 0.19

$ 0.25

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.61

$ 0.73 Effective Tax Rate 10.32%

3.15%

19.65%

17.28%

17.86%

19.65% Weighted Average Diluted Shares 14,804,830

14,821,540

13,672,384

14,804,830

14,821,540

13,672,384 Actual Shares Outstanding 14,574,339

14,538,085

13,258,142

14,574,339

14,538,085

13,258,142 Return on Average:





















Assets 0.28%

0.35%

1.03%

0.59%

0.87%

1.03% Equity 3.1%

4.1%

13.6%

6.6%

10.1%

13.6% Tangible Common Equity 3.3%

4.3%

14.1%

6.9%

10.7%

14.1%





(1) Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation related nonrecurring expenses and securities losses and 1Q'19 compensation related nonrecurring expenses. See "GAAP reconciliation and use of non-GAAP financial measures" below for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christopher J. Black, stated, "Our Company and team have experienced a number of significant changes over the last several months and are very optimistic and excited about the strategic direction that is being collaboratively driven by our Board of Directors and Executive Management team. Our strong presence in the vibrant, dynamic markets of Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties, combined with our talented colleagues throughout the Company lay the foundation upon which we will execute our focused efforts to balance growth and profitability, with the ultimate objective of driving strong shareholder value."

Focused on Balancing Growth and Profitability

Loans held for investment (HFI) increased $142.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, a 21.6% annualized rate, and by $497.4 million from the first quarter of 2018, a 21.5% year-over-year growth rate. The commercial and industrial loan portfolio, which grew by $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, and grew by $171.8 million or 37.0% year-over-year, was a significant contributor to our overall loan growth.

Total deposits decreased by $116.0 million, or 13.7% annualized from the fourth quarter of 2018 and by $39.3 million, or 1.2% year-over-year from the first quarter of 2018, reflecting a deliberate reduction in non-core deposits as a part of the Company's planned balance sheet optimization. As a part of this optimization effort, brokered deposits decreased $79.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, a decline of 40.2% annualized, while reciprocal deposits increased by $122.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 to $435.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 158.9%. Combined growth of reciprocal and retail and other deposits was 25.6% annualized from the fourth quarter of 2018 and 30.5% on a year-over-year basis from the first quarter of 2018.

Strong customer-driven loan and core deposit growth along with a deliberate reduction in non-core funding and securities resulted in net interest income of $27.4 million or 7.5% annualized growth from the fourth quarter of 2018 and 9.2% growth from the first quarter of 2018.

Black remarked, "Our ability to accelerate our balance sheet rotation strategy can be directly attributed to our success in redirecting some of our local government customers into reciprocal account relationships, which is a significant opportunity for our Company. Not only are we able to remix certain assets that were previously needed to collateralize public funds deposits, but we are also able to enter into another phase of overall balance sheet optimization to reduce our reliance on certain non-core funding sources. We expect both of these actions to have a positive impact on our profitability metrics when fully phased-in by the end of 2019."

Accelerated Balance Sheet Rotation and Optimization Strategy Toward Future Margin Expansion

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) was 2.80% for the first quarter 2019, an 11 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the continued acceleration of the previously-announced balance sheet rotation and optimization strategies.

Through the end of the first quarter of 2019, the Company had redeployed more than 70% of the previously-planned $300 million of lower-yielding securities into higher-yielding assets. As a part of this redeployment and optimization to reduce reliance upon non-core funding sources, the Company reduced the securities portfolio by a total of $234.2 million during the first quarter of 2019, bringing securities to 21.7% of total assets at March 31, 2019, down from 34.4% at March 31, 2018. Similarly, at March 31, 2019, loans HFI increased to 84.7% of total deposits from 77.7% at December 31, 2018 and 68.8% at March 31, 2018.

Black stated, "Favorable market conditions toward the end of the quarter enabled swift progress on the rotation strategy. This dynamic drove continued net interest margin expansion during the last half of the quarter, with monthly net interest margins improving 5-8 basis points better than the quarterly average. We continue to expect to capitalize on opportunities to remix and optimize our balance sheet going forward, with particular emphasis on supporting core customer banking activities."

Noninterest Income Remains Stable

Total non-interest income was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, which was flat on a year-over-year basis and was down slightly on a quarter-over-quarter basis when the fourth quarter of 2018 is adjusted for the $4.2 million securities loss.

Core Noninterest Expenses Held In Check

Noninterest expense was $22.6 million and $21.7 million during the first quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter 2018, respectively, which included non-recurring charges of $4.1 million and $3.2 million, respectively, for certain post-employment and retirement benefits. Compensation expense was $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. When adjusted for these non-recurring expense items, core noninterest expense was $18.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, which was flat relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, and represents an annualized increase of approximately 3% since the second quarter of 2018, the first full quarter that included the impact of the Civic acquisition.

Asset Quality

Despite the previously disclosed impairment and specific reserve of approximately $3.5 million related to a shared national credit (SNC), the Company continues to experience favorable asset quality. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's total non-performing assets were 0.28% of total assets, or $11.9 million, an increase of $6.2 million from December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $27.9 million at March 31, 2019, representing an increase of $4.4 million from the December 31, 2018 balance of $23.5 million, equating to 0.99% of total loans HFI, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 11bps. The Company reported no bank-owned real estate (OREO) at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Strong Capital Navigates Company Toward Future Growth and Expansion

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.6% at the end of the first quarter of 2019 compared with 8.4% and 7.2% at the end of the fourth and first quarters of 2018, respectively. The Company's tangible common equity per share increased 11.3% annualized from the fourth quarter of 2018 and by 12.5% year-over-year.

Black commented, "We are pleased with the overall strengthening of our balance sheet over the last several months, particularly with our growth in tangible book value despite non-recurring charges that have negatively impacted our capital. We believe actions taken thus far have positioned the Company advantageously for the current interest rate environment. Further, our strong capital position and earnings power enables us to return a portion of capital to shareholders through a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share."

Summary

Jones concluded, "Our team remains optimistic about the future and the tremendous opportunities we have to grow and enhance our relationships with our customers, community, teammates and shareholders. We remain committed to our core values of respect, community, integrity and innovation. Underlying our quarterly financial results is a strong foundation that we firmly believe has our Company well-positioned for the future, which we are confident will be guided by our strong, unified leadership team."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.2 billion at March 31, 2019, the Bank currently operates through 15 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial data included in this earnings release and our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance:

"Common equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;

"Tangible common equity" is common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Tangible common equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized core net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity;

"Core Efficiency Ratio" is defined as noninterest expense divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income with all adjusted to certain one-time expenses;

"Core Diluted Earnings Per Share" is defined as reported earnings per share adjusted for certain one-time expenses;

"Core Non-Interest Income" is defined as non-interest income adjusted for certain one-time items;

"Core Non-Interest Expense" is defined as non-interest expense adjusted for certain one-time items;

"Core Compensation Expense" is defined as compensation expense adjusted for certain one-time items; and

"Core Net Income" is defined as "Net Income Available to Common Shareholders" adjusted for certain one-time items.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.

Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)









































2019

2018

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter Statement of Income Data



























Total interest income $ 47,523



$ 46,046



$ 43,717



$ 42,136



$ 38,047

Total interest expense

20,103





19,125





17,155





15,231





12,931

Net interest income

27,420





26,921





26,562





26,905





25,116

Provision for loan losses

5,055





975





136





570





573

Total noninterest income

3,486





(384)





3,442





4,147





3,456

Total noninterest expense

22,616





21,689





18,251





18,050





15,488

Net income before income taxes

3,235





3,873





11,617





12,432





12,511

Income tax expense

334





122





1,068





2,263





2,459

Net income available to common shareholders (a) $ 2,901



$ 3,743



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 27,955



$ 27,516



$ 27,263



$ 27,616



$ 25,805

Core net income* (a) $ 6,103



$ 9,178



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052

Per Common Share





































Diluted net income $ 0.19



$ 0.25



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.73

Core net income - diluted*

0.41





0.61





0.70





0.68





0.73

Book value

26.31





25.64





24.51





24.04





22.99

Tangible book value*

25.00





24.32





23.18





22.69





22.23

Weighted average number of shares-diluted

14,804,830





14,821,540





14,903,751





14,814,059





13,672,384

Period-end number of shares

14,574,339





14,538,085





14,525,351





14,480,240





13,258,142

Selected Balance Sheet Data





































Cash and due from banks $ 300,113



$ 280,212



$ 144,660



$ 176,870



$ 246,164

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

799,301





1,030,668





1,115,187





1,148,679





1,186,420

Securities held to maturity

118,831





121,617





204,587





209,239





213,381

Loans held for sale, at fair value

21,730





11,103





14,563





16,769





12,871

Loans held for investment

2,807,377





2,665,399





2,550,121





2,472,093





2,310,018

Allowance for loan losses

(27,857)





(23,451)





(22,479)





(22,341)





(21,738)

Other real estate owned, net

-





-





1,853





1,853





1,503

Total assets

4,238,436





4,249,439





4,167,813





4,165,238





4,083,663

Retail and other deposits

1,532,984





1,538,441





1,534,014





1,565,566





1,507,790

Local Government deposits

628,985





782,889





833,052





890,499





992,107

Brokered deposits

718,683





797,795





887,112





817,409





855,256

Reciprocal deposits

435,191





312,682





117,372





124,551





-

Total deposits

3,315,843





3,431,807





3,371,550





3,398,025





3,355,153

Borrowings

475,238





427,193





430,149





410,104





375,559

Total shareholders' equity

383,421





372,740





356,074





348,059





304,762

Total equity

383,514





372,833





356,177





348,162





304,865

Selected Ratios





































Return on average:





































Assets

0.28 %



0.35 %



1.01 %



0.98 %



1.03 % Shareholders' equity

3.1 %



4.1 %



11.9 %



12.0 %



13.6 % Tangible common equity*

3.3 %



4.3 %



12.6 %



12.7 %



14.1 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.9 %



8.6 %



8.5 %



8.2 %



7.5 % Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis)

2.80 %



2.69 %



2.70 %



2.74 %



2.71 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

73.2 %



81.7 %



60.8 %



58.1 %



54.2 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)*

59.8 %



60.4 %



60.8 %



58.1 %



54.2 % Loans held for investment to deposit ratio

84.7 %



77.7 %



75.6 %



72.8 %



68.8 % Total loans to deposit ratio

85.3 %



78.0 %



76.1 %



73.2 %



69.2 % Yield on interest-earning assets

4.82 %



4.56 %



4.40 %



4.25 %



4.06 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.34 %



2.16 %



1.97 %



1.74 %



1.56 % Cost of total deposits

2.06 %



1.88 %



1.68 %



1.49 %



1.32 % Credit Quality Ratios





































Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment

0.99 %



0.88 %



0.88 %



0.90 %



0.94 % Net charge-off's (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans held for investment

0.10 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.01 % Nonperforming loans held for investment as a percentage of total loans held for investments

0.42 %



0.21 %



0.16 %



0.14 %



0.15 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.28 %



0.13 %



0.14 %

. 0.13 %



0.12 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated)





































Shareholders' equity to assets

9.0 %



8.8 %



8.5 %



8.4 %



7.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

8.6 %



8.4 %



8.1 %



7.9 %



7.2 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.8 %



8.8 %



8.7 %



8.3 %



7.8 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

11.3 %



12.2 %



12.2 %



12.1 %



11.5 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.0 %



14.9 %



15.0 %



15.0 %



14.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)

11.3 %



12.2 %



12.2 %



12.1 %



11.5 %



*These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release. (a) - Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018.