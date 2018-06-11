Franklin Financial Network Reports Its Inclusion In The S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Richard Herrington, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce Franklin Financial Network's inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600. As a result we expect our shareholders to benefit from increased market visibility and liquidity going forward. We believe the expansion in shareholder value that contributed to our qualifying for the index reflects the Company's continued prospects for long-term growth."

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expected operating results, including market share and shareholder value, strategy for growth and profitability, projected sales, gross margin and net income figures, the availability of capital resources, and plans concerning products and market acceptance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategies" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the corporation's actual results to materially differ from those described in forward-looking statements include those discussed in Item 1A of the corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2018. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Future operating results of the corporation are impossible to predict, and no representation or warranty of any kind can be made respecting the present or future accuracy of such forward-looking statements or the ability of the corporation to meet its obligations, and no such representation or warranty is to be inferred.

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.08 billion at March 31, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 14 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, and the FTSE Russell 2000 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

Contact:

Sarah Meyerrose

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 236-8344

sarah.meyerrose@franklinsynergy.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franklin-financial-network-reports-its-inclusion-in-the-sp-smallcap-600-index-300664258.html

SOURCE Franklin Financial Network, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.franklinsynergybank.com

