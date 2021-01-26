Franklin Financial Reports 2020 Q4 Earnings; Declares Dividend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAF), the bank holding company of F&M Trust (the Bank), reported consolidated earnings of $4.6 million ($1.04 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to third quarter 2020 earnings of $3.5 million ($0.79 per diluted share) and fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $4.4 million ($1.01 per diluted share). Net income for the full year of 2020 was $12.8 million ($2.93 per diluted share) compared with $16.1 million ($3.67 per diluted share) for the same period in 2019.

A summary of operating results for the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2020 are as follows:

Net interest income was $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Year-to-date net interest income was $42.0 million in 2020, compared to $42.1 million in 2019 and the net interest margin fell from 3.68% in 2019 to 3.21% in 2020. The year-to-date yield on earning assets fell by 0.78% from 4.29% in 2019 to 3.51% in 2020 as all asset classes had lower yields in 2020 as market rates decreased during the year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits fell from 0.77% in 2019 to 0.35% in 2020 as the Bank reduced deposit rates to offset lower asset yields. The cost of total deposits fell from 0.64% in 2019 to 0.28% in 2020 and fell further to 0.16% in the month of December 2020 .

A reversal of $725 thousand was recorded for the provision for loan loss expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a provision expense of $4.6 million was made for the 2020 year. This compares to a provision expense of $0 and $237 thousand for the same respective periods in 2019. The increase in the 2020 provision expense compared to 2019 is the result of an increase in several qualitative factors in the allowance for loan loss calculation due to the economic effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain qualitative factors were reduced in the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in the reversal of the provision expense for the quarter. The allowance for loan loss ratio was 1.66% of gross loans as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2019. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for loan loss ratio was 1.75% at year-end 2020.

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $1.535 billion compared $1.269 billion at December 31, 2019. Significant balance sheet changes since December 31, 2019 include:

Short-term interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased $26.7 million while the investment portfolio increased $209.5 million .

"Working through 2020 has been a challenge for everyone including us, but it has helped to propel us forward by forcing us to adopt more digital resources and rethink how we do business, which will benefit our customers and shareholders," said Timothy G. Henry, President and CEO. "While the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to be an issue, to date significant credit losses have not materialized and the majority of the remaining relationships on payment deferral are making interest payments. As a result of the performance of our loan portfolio, and our strong capital position, we were able to reverse a portion of our provision for loan loss expense while still maintaining a 1.66% loan loss ratio against the risk of future credit deterioration. We have been pleased with our response to the Paycheck Protection Program and the growth of our residential mortgage originations and resulting fee income. Our short-term challenges going forward will be loan portfolio growth, while maintaining good credit quality, and improving the bank's overall operating efficiency. Given the strength of the Bank's balance sheet and how well the Bank's team of employees handled the challenges of 2020, I believe we are well positioned to be successful in 2021."

On January 14, 2021, the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Services Corporation declared a $0.30 per share regular quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to a $0.30 per share regular cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020. The regular quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 will be paid on February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2021.

Additional information on the Corporation's COVID-19 response and financial updates are available on our website at www.franklinfin.com/Presentations .

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1.5 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com .

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: general economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of severe, wide-ranging and continuing disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto, changes in interest rates, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in the rate of inflation, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION













Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





































































Earnings Summary



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

31/12/2020

30/09/2020

31/12/2019

12/31/20

31/12/2019

% Change



































Interest income

$ 11,871

$ 11,237

$ 12,130

$ 45,939

$ 49,235

(6.7) Interest expense



878



854



1,734



3,978



7,113

(44.1) Net interest income



10,993



10,383



10,396



41,961



42,122

(0.4) Provision for loan losses



(725)



375



-



4,625



237

1851.5 Noninterest income



4,182



3,603



5,083



15,084



15,424

(2.2) Noninterest expense



10,541



9,649



10,304



39,362



38,314

2.7 Income before income taxes



5,359



3,962



5,175



13,058



18,995

(31.3) Income taxes



806



500



780



258



2,880

(91.0) Net income

$ 4,553

$ 3,462

$ 4,395

$ 12,800

$ 16,115

(20.6)



































Diluted earnings per share

$ $1.04

$ $0.79

$ $1.01

$ $2.93

$ $3.67

(20.2) Regular cash dividends declared

$ $0.30

$ $0.30

$ $0.30

$ $1.20

$ $1.17

2.6



































Balance Sheet Highlights (as of)



31/12/2020



30/09/2020



31/12/2019















Total assets

$ 1,535,038

$ 1,511,213

$ 1,269,157















Investment and equity securities



397,331



346,774



187,873















Loans, net



992,915



1,005,807



922,609















Deposits



1,354,573



1,336,749



1,125,392















Shareholders' equity



145,176



139,574



127,528



















































Assets Under Management (fair value)

































Investment and Trust Services



836,381



775,013



790,949















Held at third party brokers



112,624



106,238



127,976

























































As of and for the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended



Performance Ratios



31/12/2020



30/09/2020



31/12/2019



12/31/20

31/12/2019



Return on average assets*



1.18%



0.94%



1.36%



0.91%

1.29%



Return on average equity*



12.94%



10.14%



13.83%



9.56%

13.17%



Dividend payout ratio



28.89%



37.72%



29.58%



40.83%

31.74%



Net interest margin*



3.08%



3.02%



3.50%



3.21%

3.68%



Net loans charged-off (recovered)/average loans*



-0.14%



-0.09%



0.09%



-0.02%

0.07%



Nonperforming loans / gross loans



0.87%



0.93%



0.42%















Nonperforming assets / total assets



0.57%



0.63%



0.31%















Allowance for loan loss / loans



1.66%



1.68%



1.28%















Book value, per share

$ 33.07

$ 31.93

$ 29.30















Tangible book value

$ 31.02

$ 29.87

$ 27.23















Market value, per share**

$ 27.03

$ 21.38

$ 38.69















Market value/book value ratio



81.74%



66.96%



132.05%















Market value/tangible book value



87.13%



71.58%



142.11%















Price/earnings multiple*



6.50



6.77



9.50















Current quarter dividend yield



4.44%



5.61%



3.10%















* Annualized

































** Based on the closing price of FRAF on the Nasdaq Capital Market





























SOURCE F&M TRUST

