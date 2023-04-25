Franklin Financial Reports 2023 Q1 Results; Declares Dividend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: FRAF), the bank holding company of F&M Trust (the Bank), reported consolidated earnings of $3.3 million ($0.75 per diluted share) for the first quarter and year-to-date period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.0 million ($0.67 per diluted share) for the first quarter and year-to-date period ended March 31, 2022, or a 9.3% increase over the comparable quarter, and an 11.9% EPS increase over the comparable quarter. For 2023, the Corporation had a $2.0 million increase in net interest income, which was partially offset by an increase of $529 thousand in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in noninterest income of $659 thousand, and an increase in noninterest expense of $753 thousand.

A summary of operating results for the first quarter and year-to-date 2023 are as follows:

Net interest income was $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increased to 3.41% for the first quarter of 2023 from 2.66% for the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in the 2023 net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in the yield on earning assets from 2.83% in 2022 to 4.38% in 2023 as all asset classes had higher yields in 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits rose from 0.15% for 2022 to 1.14% for 2023. Likewise, the total cost of deposits increased from 0.12% for 2022 to 0.92% for 2023 and was 1.02% as of March 31, 2023 .





Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $1.700 billion unchanged from December 31, 2022; however, the composition of the balance sheet changed since year-end. Significant balance sheet changes since December 31, 2022, include:

Short-term interest-earning deposits in other banks increased $21.6 million (45.9%) and the investment portfolio decreased $29.1 million (6.0%). Approximately $30 million of investments were sold during the quarter as part of a portfolio restructuring to take advantage of higher market interest rates.





(45.9%) and the investment portfolio decreased (6.0%). Approximately of investments were sold during the quarter as part of a portfolio restructuring to take advantage of higher market interest rates. The net loan portfolio increased $26.4 million (2.5%) over the year-end 2022 balance, primarily from an increase in commercial purpose loans of $31.5 from year-end 2022.





(2.5%) over the year-end 2022 balance, primarily from an increase in commercial purpose loans of from year-end 2022. Deposits decreased $49.3 million (3.2%) over year-end 2022, primarily from a decrease in interest-bearing checking and money management accounts, that was partially offset by an increase in time deposits. The largest decrease occurred in municipal accounts, reversing much of the growth in these account deposits that occurred during 2022. Time deposits showed an increase of $16.2 million due to the addition of $8.6 million in brokered CDs and retail depositors seeking higher rates. The Bank's cost of deposits has increased from .64% at December 31, 2022 to 1.02% at March 31, 2023 . At March 31, 2023 , the Bank estimated that approximately 92% of its deposits were FDIC insured or collateralized.





(3.2%) over year-end 2022, primarily from a decrease in interest-bearing checking and money management accounts, that was partially offset by an increase in time deposits. The largest decrease occurred in municipal accounts, reversing much of the growth in these account deposits that occurred during 2022. Time deposits showed an increase of due to the addition of in brokered CDs and retail depositors seeking higher rates. The Bank's cost of deposits has increased from .64% at to 1.02% at . At , the Bank estimated that approximately 92% of its deposits were FDIC insured or collateralized. At March 31 , the Bank had borrowed $50.0 million from the Federal Reserve through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) to temporarily support its liquidity position. The Bank has additional funding capacity in the BTPF, the Federal Reserve Discount Window and the Federal Home Loan Bank.





, the Bank had borrowed from the Federal Reserve through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) to temporarily support its liquidity position. The Bank has additional funding capacity in the BTPF, the Federal Reserve Discount Window and the Federal Home Loan Bank. Shareholders' equity increased $9.4 million from December 31, 2022 . Retained earnings increased $2.0 million in 2023 and accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $7.3 million as the fair value of the investment portfolio increased during the year. At March 31, 2023 , the book value of the Corporation's common stock was $28.07 per share and tangible book value was $26.02 per share. In December 2022 , an open market repurchase plan was approved to repurchase 150,000 shares over a one-year period and as of March 31, 2023 , 8,752 shares have been repurchased in 2023 and 11,600 shares have been purchased under the approved plan. The Bank is considered to be well-capitalized under regulatory guidance as of March 31, 2023 .

"I am pleased that, despite the continued choppiness of the economic news and forecasts, and the unprecedented climb in interest rates, the Corporation has finished the first quarter of 2023 in a comparatively stronger position than one year ago," said Tim Henry, President and CEO. "In the near term we will continue to focus on and manage our liquidity while expecting to see more growth in our commercial loan portfolio and growth in fee income generated by our Investment & Trust Services team. The decline in deposits we experienced earlier in the year has moderated as a result of deposit rates moving in line with the market and, with 92% of our deposits FDIC insured or collateralized, our customers are not having to worry about the safety of their deposits. While we are disappointed that bank stocks have recently been out of favor with the market, we are pleased to continue to provide our shareholders with a solid dividend while still being able to invest funds back into the Corporation."

On April 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Services Corporation declared a $0.32 per share regular quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 to be paid on May 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2023. This compares to a $0.32 per share regular cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $.32 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Additional information on the Corporation is available on our website at: www.franklinfin.com/Presentations.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1.7 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties PA, and Washington County MD. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com .

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of severe, wide-ranging and continuing disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION

















Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





































Earnings Summary



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022



















Interest income

$ 16,583

$ 16,997

$ 11,534 Interest expense



3,746



2,392



726 Net interest income



12,837



14,605



10,808 Provision for credit loss expense



529



650



- Noninterest income



3,225



3,610



3,884 Noninterest expense



12,019



13,196



11,266 Income before income taxes



3,514



4,369



3,426 Income taxes



222



652



414 Net income

$ 3,292

$ 3,717

$ 3,012



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.84

$ 0.67 Regular cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.32



















Balance Sheet Highlights (as of )

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 Total assets

$ 1,711,285

$ 1,699,579

$ 1,767,061 Investment and equity securities



458,154



487,247



511,969 Loans, net



1,063,337



1,036,866



985,927 Deposits



1,502,110



1,551,448



1,596,386 Shareholders' equity



123,583



114,197



137,136



















Assets Under Management (fair value)

















Investment and Trust Services



942,025



904,317



920,597 Held at third party brokers



124,483



116,398



111,742























As of and for the Three Months Ended Performance Ratios

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022 Return on average assets*



0.80 %



0.84 %



0.69 % Return on average equity*



11.33 %



13.58 %



7.96 % Dividend payout ratio



42.68 %



37.77 %



47.18 % Net interest margin*



3.41 %



3.58 %



2.66 % Net loans (charged-off) recovered/average loans*



0.00 %



-0.56 %



-0.01 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.74 % Nonperforming assets / total assets



0.01 %



0.01 %



0.42 % Allowance for credit losses / loans



1.31 %



1.35 %



1.50 % Book value, per share

$ 28.07

$ 26.01

$ 30.77 Tangible book value (1)

$ 26.02

$ 23.96

$ 28.75 Market value, per share

$ 29.64

$ 36.10

$ 33.58 Market value/book value ratio



105.59 %



138.79 %



109.13 % Market value/tangible book value ratio



113.91 %



150.67 %



116.82 % Price/earnings multiple*



9.88



10.74



12.53 Current quarter dividend yield*



4.32 %



3.55 %



3.81 % * Annualized

















(1) NonGAAP measurement. See GAAP versus NonGAAP disclosure













GAAP versus non-GAAP Presentations – The Corporation supplements its traditional GAAP measurements with certain non-GAAP measurements to evaluate its performance and to eliminate the effect of intangible assets. By eliminating intangible assets (Goodwill), the Corporation believes it presents a measurement that is comparable to companies that have no intangible assets or to companies that have eliminated intangible assets in similar calculations. However, not all companies may use the same calculation method for each measurement. The non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows the calculation of the non-GAAP measurements.

NonGAAP

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

As of

As of

As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Tangible Book Value (per share) (non-GAAP)

















Shareholders' equity

$ 123,583

$ 114,197

$ 137,136 Less intangible assets



(9,016)



(9,016)



(9,016) Tangible book value (non-GAAP)



114,567



105,181



128,120



















Shares outstanding (in thousands)



4,403



4,390



4,457



















Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



26.02



23.96



28.75

SOURCE Franklin Financial Services Corporation