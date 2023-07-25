Franklin Financial Reports 2023 Q2 and Year-to-Date Results; Declares Dividend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: FRAF), the bank holding company of F&M Trust (the Bank) headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, reported its second quarter 2023 and year-to-date 2023 results. A summary of operating results follows:

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million ( $0.68 per diluted share) compared to $3.3 million ( $0.75 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2023 (a decrease of 9.6%), and $3.6 million ( $.80 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2022 (a decrease of 16.8%).





On July 13 , the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share regular quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 to be paid on August 23, 2023 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2023 .

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $1.736 billion up slightly from $1.700 at December 31, 2022. Changes in the balance sheet since December 31, 2022, include:

The investment portfolio decreased $47.4 million (9.7%), primarily the result of selling approximately $41.2 million of investments during the year as part of a portfolio restructuring to take advantage of higher market interest rates.





Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income was $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin decreased to 3.30% for the second quarter of 2023 from 3.41% in the prior quarter. The change in the net interest margin quarter over quarter was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.22% in first quarter of 2023 to 1.65% for the second quarter of 2023 as all deposit categories had higher costs in 2023, except Savings. The cost of all deposits increased to 1.16% for the second quarter of 2023, from 0.92% for the first quarter of 2023. For the month of June 2023 , the cost of deposits was 1.22%.





"After a challenging beginning to the year for the entire banking industry, I am pleased that your company has been able to keep its focus on the future as we were able to grow loans, increase deposits and restructure the balance sheet to support growth," said Tim Henry, President and CEO. "The steps taken in the second quarter will have a positive effect on future earnings and returns to our shareholders and strengthen the company to be able to take advantage of opportunities as they develop."

Additional information on the Corporation is available on our website at: www.franklinfin.com/Presentations.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1.7 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties PA, and Washington County MD. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com .

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions and their effect on the Corporation and our customers, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION



































Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









































































Earnings Summary



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

% Change







































Interest income

$ 18,511

$ 16,583

$ 12,875

$ 35,094

$ 24,409

43.8 %

Interest expense



5,316



3,746



764



9,062



1,490

508.2 %

Net interest income



13,195



12,837



12,111



26,032



22,919

13.6 %

Provision for credit losses - loans



524



467



-



991



-

0.0 %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments



8



62



-



70



-

0.0 %

Noninterest income



3,529



3,225



4,091



6,754



7,976

-15.3 %

Noninterest expense



12,648



12,019



12,029



24,667



23,296

5.9 %

Income before income taxes



3,544



3,514



4,173



7,058



7,599

-6.2 %

Income taxes



568



222



595



790



1,009

-21.7 %

Net income

$ 2,976

$ 3,292

$ 3,578

$ 6,268

$ 6,590

-3.8 %







































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.68

$ 0.75

$ 0.80

$ 1.42

$ 1.47

-3.4 %

Regular cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.64

$ 0.64

0.0 %







































Balance Sheet Highlights (as of )

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

















Total assets

$ 1,736,165

$ 1,711,285

$ 1,832,296

















Investment and equity securities



439,851



458,154



510,282

















Loans, net



1,130,547



1,063,337



1,019,608

















Deposits



1,513,135



1,502,110



1,679,187

















Shareholders' equity



119,770



123,583



121,797























































Assets Under Management (fair value)



































Investment and Trust Services



977,461



942,025



838,830

















Held at third party brokers



127,807



124,483



104,881



























































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended





Performance Ratios

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022





Return on average assets*



0.70 %



0.80 %



0.79 %



0.75 %



0.74 %





Return on average equity*



9.82 %



11.33 %



11.11 %



10.56 %



9.36 %





Dividend payout ratio



47.08 %



42.68 %



39.88 %



44.77 %



43.22 %





Net interest margin*



3.30 %



3.41 %



2.90 %



3.35 %



2.80 %





Net loans (charged-off) recovered/average loans*



0.00 %



0.00 %



-0.01 %



0.00 %



-0.01 %





Nonperforming loans / gross loans



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.55 %

















Nonperforming assets / total assets



0.01 %



0.01 %



0.31 %

















Allowance for credit losses / loans



1.28 %



1.31 %



1.45 %

















Book value, per share

$ 27.53

$ 28.07

$ 27.54

















Tangible book value (1)

$ 25.46

$ 26.02

$ 25.50

















Market value, per share

$ 27.74

$ 29.64

$ 30.16

















Market value/book value ratio



100.76 %



105.59 %



109.51 %

















Market value/tangible book value ratio



108.95 %



113.91 %



118.25 %

















Price/earnings multiple*



10.20



9.88



9.43



9.77



10.26





Current quarter dividend yield*



4.61 %



4.32 %



4.24 %

















* Annualized



































(1) NonGAAP measurement. See GAAP versus NonGAAP disclosure











































































































GAAP versus non-GAAP Presentations – The Corporation supplements its traditional GAAP measurements with certain non-GAAP measurements to evaluate its performance and to eliminate the effect of intangible assets. By eliminating intangible assets (Goodwill), the Corporation believes it presents a measurement that is comparable to companies that have no intangible assets or to companies that have eliminated intangible assets in similar calculations. However, not all companies may use the same calculation method for each measurement. The non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows the calculation of the non-GAAP measurements.







































NonGAAP



































(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

As of

As of

As of





















June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

















Tangible Book Value (per share) (non-GAAP)



































Shareholders' equity

$ 119,770

$ 114,197

$ 121,797

















Less intangible assets



(9,016)



(9,016)



(9,016)

















Tangible book value (non-GAAP)



110,754



105,181



112,781























































Shares outstanding (in thousands)



4,350



4,390



4,422























































Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 25.46

$ 23.96

$ 25.50































































































