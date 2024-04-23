Franklin Financial Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Dividend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Services Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: FRAF), the bank holding company of F&M Trust (the Bank) headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, reported its first quarter 2024 financial results. A summary of operating results as of or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 follows:

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.4 million compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 (a decrease of 3.2%) and $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 (an increase of 2.1%). Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 , $0.79 , and $0.75 , for the respective periods.

On April 11, 2024 , the Board of Directors declared a $0.32 per share regular quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024 to be paid on May 22, 2024 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2024 .

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $2.011 billion, up 9.5% from $1.836 billion at December 31, 2023. Changes in the balance sheet from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 include:

Debt securities available for sale decreased $9.6 million (2.0%) due to paydowns.

(2.0%) due to paydowns. Net loans increased $20.1 million (1.6%) over the year-end 2023 balance, primarily from an increase of $17.6 million in commercial real estate loans. At March 31, 2024 , commercial real estate loans totaled $721.3 million , with the largest collateral segments being: apartment buildings ( $127.7 million ), office buildings ( $87.7 million ), and hotels and motels ( $87.1 million ) primarily in the Bank's market area of south-central Pennsylvania .

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income was $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.88% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.24% in the prior quarter and 3.41% for the first quarter of 2023. The compression in NIM is the result of higher funding costs and excess cash balances not yet fully invested.

"In the first quarter of 2024 , we took several steps to ensure our ability to grow the company over the course of the year. Some of these steps, such as our FHLB borrowing, will have an initial negative effect on earnings but provide us additional support from which to continue our growth", said Tim Henry, President and CEO. "During the quarter , we saw company assets go over the $2 billion threshold, grew both loans and deposits, maintained stellar loan quality , and saw growth in non-interest income. We also announced a new community office in Dauphin County that should go live by the end of the year. All-in-all, I am pleased with the first quarter of 2024 and how we are set up for the rest of the year."

Additional information on the Corporation is available on our website at: www.franklinfin.com/Presentations.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $2.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking locations in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon Counties PA, and Washington County MD. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com .

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, general economic conditions and their effect on the Corporation and our customers, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect management's analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K.





















FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION

















Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





































Earnings Summary



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023



















Interest income

$ 23,809

$ 21,516

$ 16,583 Interest expense



10,256



7,616



3,746 Net interest income



13,553



13,900



12,837 Provision for credit losses - loans



490



732



467 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments



(38)



56



62 Total provision for credit losses



452



788



529 Noninterest income



4,188



4,085



3,225 Noninterest expense



13,304



13,148



12,019 Income before income taxes



3,985



4,049



3,514 Income taxes



624



578



222 Net income

$ 3,361

$ 3,471

$ 3,292



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.77

$ 0.79

$ 0.75 Regular cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.32



















Balance Sheet Highlights (as of )

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Total assets

$ 2,011,614

$ 1,836,039

$ 1,711,285 Debt securities available for sale



462,951



472,503



458,154 Loans, net



1,261,062



1,240,933



1,063,337 Other borrowings



280,000



130,000



- Deposits



1,559,312



1,537,978



1,502,110 Shareholders' equity



134,237



132,136



123,583



















Assets Under Management (fair value)

















Wealth Management



1,107,611



1,094,747



942,025 Held at third party brokers



151,465



135,423



124,483























As of or for the Three Months Ended Performance Ratios

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Return on average assets*



0.67 %



0.75 %



0.80 % Return on average equity*



10.21 %



11.81 %



11.33 % Dividend payout ratio



41.62 %



40.23 %



42.68 % Net interest margin*



2.88 %



3.24 %



3.41 % Net loans (charged-off) recovered/average loans*



0.00 %



-0.07 %



0.00 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.02 % Nonperforming assets / total assets



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.01 % Allowance for credit losses / loans



1.29 %



1.28 %



1.31 % Book value, per share

$ 30.55

$ 30.23

$ 28.07 Tangible book value (1)

$ 28.50

$ 28.17

$ 26.02 Market value, per share

$ 26.20

$ 31.55

$ 29.64 Market value/book value ratio



85.76 %



104.37 %



105.59 % Market value/tangible book value ratio



91.94 %



112.01 %



113.91 % Price/earnings multiple*



8.51



9.98



9.88 Current quarter dividend yield*



4.89 %



4.06 %



4.32 % * Annualized

















(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See GAAP versus Non-GAAP disclosure













GAAP versus non-GAAP Presentations – The Corporation supplements its traditional GAAP measurements with certain non-GAAP measurements to evaluate its performance and to eliminate the effect of intangible assets. By eliminating intangible assets (Goodwill), the Corporation believes it presents a measurement that is comparable to companies that have no intangible assets or to companies that have eliminated intangible assets in similar calculations. However, not all companies may use the same calculation method for each measurement. The non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the event of such a disclosure or release, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table shows the calculation of the non-GAAP measurements.

Non-GAAP

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

As of

As of

As of



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Tangible Book Value (per share) (non-GAAP)

















Shareholders' equity

$ 134,237

$ 132,136

$ 123,583 Less intangible assets



(9,016)



(9,016)



(9,016) Tangible book value (non-GAAP)



125,221



123,120



114,567



















Shares outstanding (in thousands)



4,394



4,371



4,403



















Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 28.50

$ 28.17

$ 26.02

