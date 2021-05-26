Franklin Junction Announces Partnership with EAT to Target MENA Region for International Development

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Junction, an innovative foodservice e-commerce solutions platform that matches underutilized kitchens with proven restaurant brands for incremental revenue opportunities, announced today its partnership alongside EAT, one of MENA's most recognized food conglomerates. The partnership will now enable existing kitchens in MENA to become a Franklin Junction Host Kitchen® and restaurant brands based in the MENA region or United States to develop an international presence using the partnership as a conduit for growth. As a result, Host Kitchen® or brand partners in either region will be able to optimize their assets while driving revenue through delivery channels.

Backed by a 22-year history, EATs' portfolio consists of 26 concepts operating in more than 66 locations around the world. EAT will offer Franklin Junction customers access to its EAT Kitchen platform, which is the brand's built-for-delivery virtual kitchen service. EAT Kitchen will open Franklin Junction's geographical presence across Jordan, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, and Egypt.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with EAT seeing as they are such a prominent operator with over two decades of success in foodservice. At Franklin Junction, we create custom solutions for our clients by repositioning their existing assets to generate new and additional revenue in the booming food delivery channel. Now, with EAT, our brand partners will be able to test markets, products, and menu items with an all new audience throughout MENA and vice versa, without ever having to physically build a brick-and-mortar presence," said Rishi Nigam, CEO of Franklin Junction. "The rapid growth and increased adoption of food delivery is revolutionizing the way foodservice concepts expand to new markets and we are honored to be at the forefront of that innovation by building an international presence for our customers."

The Franklin Junction Host Kitchen® model offers ultimate flexibility and can be used within a wide range of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, grocery and convenience stores, as well as non-traditional retail locations such as airports, convention centers, universities, and sporting venues.

"We are excited to partner up with Franklin Junction in our efforts to build a global platform for brands to expand beyond their local market. We like to work with partners that believe in the power of collaboration and teamwork, Franklin Junction is a fine embodiment of that. EAT works hard on enabling the virtual food brands ecosystem at large and believes that this partnership will enable and impact the growth of many brands in the virtual space and within our network," stated Omar Tabbaa, Founder and CEO of EAT.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is a digital platform that allows kitchens to optimize excess infrastructure capacity by serving as a "Host Kitchen®." Hosts are matched with a thoughtfully curated roster of proven restaurant brands, allowing the Hosts to increase revenue, while providing hosted brands a platform to expand geographic reach without capital expenditure. Franklin Junction's proprietary technology includes aggregated order management, revenue reconciliation, and data-driven digital marketing strategies to maintain sustained profits for clients. For more information, visit https://www.franklinjunction.com.

About EAT

EAT is a pioneer in Food Innovation and Technology. Bringing to the world the most exciting restaurant experiences, cloud kitchen brands, multi-brand franchise concepts, as well as a community focused food delivery application. EAT is customer obsessed and partnership driven. To find out more about EAT, visit https://theeatkitchen.com.

