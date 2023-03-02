Franklin Junction Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Restaurant eCommerce solution joins the ranks of Microsoft, Disney, SpaceX, and more

ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Junction has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 as they continue to deliver innovative technology solutions for restaurants.

Leading the way with their proprietary Host Kitchen® model, Franklin Junction has grown into a full suite of solution services to empower restaurant success in the digital age. With a unified eCommerce platform and end-to-end digital management services, Franklin Junction opens the door to unparalleled growth, greater profits and more efficient operations for restaurants. In 2022, Franklin Junction introduced its AI-powered digital food hall that allows consumers to order food and earn loyalty from multiple concepts in a single transaction and delivery.

"It's an honor to be named as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. As restaurant industry veterans, we understand that restaurants don't just need technology, they need solutions," shares Franklin Junction CEO Rishi Nigam. "We thrive on fueling restaurants to grow high-margin incremental revenue through our proven ability to build, unify and fully manage eCommerce technologies."

Franklin Junction adds convenience and choice for consumers while providing meaningful, incremental profits for restaurants from their existing assets and teams. The platform is especially compelling as restaurants seek to be ever more efficient at both the corporate and unit levels. Franklin Junction powers restaurants to make the most of their brand equity, operations expertise, and physical assets to conquer the demands of the digital revolution. In 2022, Franklin Junction delivered its partners up to 50% incremental eCommerce revenue with average profit margins of more than 25%.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT FRANKLIN JUNCTION

Franklin Junction is reinventing restaurant eCommerce with a sustainable, profitable approach to digital growth. We offer the first end-to-end platform, unifying eCommerce technology and managed services, so restaurants can win in the digital age. Led by a team of seasoned leaders in restaurant operations, machine learning, and digital marketing, our suite of services includes proprietary technology deployments, third-party governance, omnichannel strategy definition, and full-service eCommerce management. Originators of the Host Kitchen® model for take-out/delivery expansion, Franklin Junction has empowered restaurant operations worldwide to achieve sustained profitable growth with fewer headaches and wasted resources.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

