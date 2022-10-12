Franklin Junction Powers 106 Year Old Hot Dog Legend to the Digital Age

Franklin Junction opens more than 80 Nathan's Famous Host Kitchens® in under two years

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant e-commerce trailblazer, Franklin Junction expands their prosperous relationship with Nathan's Famous by opening 25 additional Host Kitchen® locations in the past month. The partnership has now expanded the iconic Nathan's Famous brand to more than 80 new locations in less than two years. Franklin Junction's ability to translate the iconic American restaurant's beloved full menu to scale, all while ensuring quality and consistency, has enabled Nathan's Famous to preserve its reputation as the world's premier hot dog brand and serve "The Flavor of New York" to generations to come.

Nathan’s Famous

"Our fruitful partnership with Nathan's Famous speaks to the way we are able to work with iconic restaurant brands to untap new markets, increase visibility to new demographics of consumers, broaden geographic reach without capital expenditure, and offer avenues for incremental revenue," shares Bob Pascal, Chief Revenue Officer of Franklin Junction. "Our increasing number of Nathan's Famous Host Kitchen® concepts have re-engaged and introduced a new group of consumers to the comforting nostalgia of this American institution."

"Franklin Junction is helping power our growth and reinforce us as a household name across the country," stated Vice President of Operations, Oliver Powers. "Our newest round of Host Kitchen® openings in Ohio only speaks to the success of this partnership and Franklin Junction's integral role in the future of restaurant e-commerce."

Franklin Junction's Host Kitchen® experts have successfully interpreted Nathan's Famous signature hot dogs and a variety of menu items into dozens of locations nationwide, without losing the quality, freshness, and authenticity of their signature New York flavors. The Nathan's menu includes hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, onion rings and a rotisserie hot honey half chicken. Nathan's Famous boasts a line of fresh Angus beef burgers, a New York Cheesesteak featuring Pat LaFrieda beef, and premium milkshakes. Order Nathan's Famous powered by Franklin Junction Host Kitchen® on major delivery platforms including DoorDash, UberEats, and Deliverbee.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is a digital platform acclaimed for pioneering the Host Kitchen® model, which connects restaurants with underutilized kitchens ("Host Kitchens®) to iconic restaurant brands seeking rapid expansion (Cloud Concepts®). The resulting match creates rapid, capital-free, incremental revenue with unparalleled profit margins for both partners. Host partners include restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, and family entertainment centers. Concept partners include Nathan's Famous, Hooters, Frisch's Big Boy, and other industry leaders. Franklin Junction's end-to-end solution features automated matchmaking, virtual training tools, supply chain support, digital marketing, order aggregation, and centralized accounting. For more information or to inquire about a partnership opportunity, visit http://www.franklinjunction.com .

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

