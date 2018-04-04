Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union Announces New President and CEO

"The board of directors are honored at having Mike Magnavita assume the distinguished role of FMFCU president and CEO," said J. Patrick Killian, FMFCU chairman of the board. "His major contributions to the Credit Union over three decades and exemplary leadership make him an outstanding choice."

Magnavita presently serves on the board of directors of the Good Fellowship Ambulance & EMS Training Institute and White Horse Village and finance committee on the Delaware County Literacy Council. His past board affiliations include being treasurer of the Credit Union Executive Society, Delaware Valley Chapter.

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to accept this new challenge," commented Magnavita. "Our commitment to offer market-leading products and services to help members achieve their financial goals remains unwavering."

Magnavita is a graduate of La Salle University and resident of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT FMFCU

Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union has provided financial products and services to its members in the greater Philadelphia region and beyond since 1970. FMFCU ranks tenth in asset size in Pennsylvania among credit unions and is the largest financial institution headquartered in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. FMFCU has 85,000 members, 2,500 partner organizations, and 36 branches.

